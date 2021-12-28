New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI/ATK): Damodar Ropeway and Infra Limited, Asia's pioneer in the infrastructure and construction business since 1974 and a leader of cable cars and ropeways recently announced that it has bagged multiple infra projects spanning across multiple locations such as Imphal-Manipur, Vanabar Hills - Bihar, Nandankanan - Odisha and has projects commissioned in Guwahati - Assam, Hanumandhara - Chitrakut MP, Mahamaya Temple - Jammu, Dongargarh - Chhattisgarh in recent years.

The ropeway project in Surkhanda Devi - Uttarakhand is also expected to get commissioned in FY 2021-22.

In the recent years, DRIL has successfully completed multiple landmark projects such as in Guwahati across the Brahmaputra River, the iconic state-of-the-art ropeway at Vaishnodevi temple, and the twin ropeway system at Jammu covering 1.7 kms. The online ticketing system was also started at Damodar Ropeway's Mahiar project via the company website and will be successfully functional at all ropeway projects of the company in FY 2021-22.

Commenting on the prevalent trend in industry, Aditya Chamaria, MD, Damodar Ropeways and Infra Limited said, "While 2021 has been a mixed bag for the overall travel sector. The trend observed has been the flow of tourist traffic from the hinterlands to the various tourist destinations across India has increased. The foreign tourist inflow has been limited, and the share of discretionary income spent on travel by domestic tourists has significantly reduced."

"We expect the ropeway industry will continue to remain bullish in the upcoming years as it has come under the National Highways Authority of India. The policy decisions and implementations are going to be much faster and effective. DRIL is prepared to participate in tenders in the coming year. The company also expects that 2022 will be a watershed year in terms of being the revival, as there is lot of latent pent up demand which will get fully unleashed in the coming years. In the coming tenders we would recommend that the government takes a look at a hybrid model which can have best technology from abroad and execution, machinery, commissioning, civil infra, design, Electricals, cabins, rope by the Indian companies or foreign partner on a case to case basis. The BIS standard have also been upgraded to be at par with the CEN standards. This will also help deliver the projects at an optimized cost (as compared to fully importing) without any sacrifice in terms of quality, safety or technology" he added.

