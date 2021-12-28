The Book of Boba Fett is the upcoming series that all are looking forward to. It is a spin-off from the series The Mandalorian and it would feature Boba Fett, the bounty hunter, from that series. It is one of the most popular bounty hunters from the Star Wars universe. It was in December last year when The Book of Boba Fett was announced. Ahead of the series’ premier, let’s take a look at some of the details related to its cast, streaming and other factors. The Book of Boba Fett Trailer: Temuera Morrison’s Series Is a Thrilling Star Wars Adventure That You Dont Wanna Miss (Watch Video).

Cast

Temuera Morrison would be seen as the bounty hunter Boba Fett, son of Jango Fett. Ming-Na Wen would be seen as ‘an elite mercenary and assassin’ named Fennec Shand. Jennifer Beals, David Pasquesi and Sophie Thatcher would also be seen in the series.

Plot

Boba Fett and Fennec Shand are trying to take over the territory that was once controlled by the powerful crime lord Jabba the Hutt. Fett and Shand are trying to earn a name in the galaxy’s underworld.

Watch The Book of Boba Fett Trailer

Episodes

The series will consist of seven episodes, out of which three of the episodes have been directed by Robert Rodriguez. These seven episodes will be released weekly until February 9, 2022.

Where To Watch, Streaming Date, Time

There’s just one day left for The Book of Boba Fett to be premiered. The series is all set to premier on December 29 on Disney+ at 12am PT/1:30pm IST.

