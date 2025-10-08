Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI): Dassault Systèmes CEO Pascal Daloz on Tuesday emphasised the need to grow India's internal market and purchasing power to unlock long-term growth.

Speaking while inaugurating the company's state-of-the-art R&D campus in Pune, he said, "This (US tariff) is forcing probably your (Indian) governments like Europe to come on the table and to negotiate with Mr Trump, but there is also a good side of it, which I think now people are realizing that you need to create your own market to be less dependent on the rest of the world."

"That's the reason why I was mentioning, to become the third largest economy, it's meaningful, but it has to be also, you need to increase the GDP per capita, because this will create the ability to create an internal market to fund the local economy. And I think it's time to do that. So if this tariff could accelerate these transformations, I think at the end, maybe in 10 years from now, we will say thanks to Mr Trump," Daloz told ANI.

Touching on the global trade environment and economic shifts, Daloz observed that challenges like tariffs may actually accelerate India's transformation into a self-reliant economy.

Calling for a cultural shift towards entrepreneurship in India, Daloz added, "You need to create the willingness, the dream for the young generations to become their own entrepreneur, to become their own employers. And this is my view what is probably missing. So I hope we will have some successful startup emerging from the lab ( R&D campus in Pune) because they will create the good story to inspire the people, to give the will and the passion for the people to become entrepreneur."

Dassault Systèmes today announced the inauguration of its new state-of-the-art R&D campus in Pune, Maharashtra, reinforcing its commitment to investing in India for India and the world. This expansion makes Pune Dassault Systèmes' largest centre in India and a critical hub in its global innovation network.

Speaking about the move, Deepak NG, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systèmes said, "This campus represents the next phase of our journey in India scaling innovation, fostering collaboration with customers, academia and startups, and creating opportunities for high-value jobs and research that will benefit India and the world."

He further added, "India has been playing a vital role in our global R&D and services strategies. The new campus in Pune will enhance our commitments and accelerate our portfolio growth with AI-powered generative experiences and virtual twins."

Aligned with Dassault Systèmes' global sustainability vision, the Pune campus is built to IGBC Green Building standards. It integrates water recycling systems, CO₂-monitored high-efficiency air-conditioning, energy-saving lighting automation, and generates over 610 KW+ of solar power reinforcing the company's dedication to reducing its environmental footprint. (ANI)

