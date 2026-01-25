New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to the people of Himachal Pradesh on the state's 56th Statehood Day.

"Heartfelt greetings on the occasion of full statehood day to all family members of Himachal Pradesh, the confluence of nature and culture. With their extraordinary talent and valor, they have always served Mother India. I wish for their bright future as well as the prosperity of this divine land," PM Modi said in a post on X in hindi.

On the occasion, President Droupadi Murmu also extended best wishes to the people.

"On the occasion of Himachal Pradesh's 'Statehood Day', I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the residents of the state. Due to its spiritual traditions, known as the Land of Gods, and due to its tradition of valor, known as the Land of the Brave, the soil of Himachal is blessed with nature's boundless bounty, which creates an extraordinary attraction towards this state. I am confident that the diligent residents of Himachal Pradesh will continue to play an important role in nation-building and the security of the country. I extend my best wishes for a golden future for all the people of the state," according to a message posted on the X of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also congratulated people on the occasion.

"Heartfelt congratulations on the 56th Statehood Day of Himachal Pradesh. Statehood Day is a symbol of Himachal Pradesh's glorious journey, struggles, and collective unity. This day provides us the opportunity to reaffirm our resolve to build a self-reliant, prosperous, and green Himachal, drawing inspiration from our golden past. A developed and strong Himachal will be built with public cooperation," CM Sukhu said on X. (ANI)

