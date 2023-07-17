PNN

New Delhi [India], July 17: Datacultr is a Risk Management and Digital Debt collection start-up based in Dubai, it has garnered prominence and has also made its mark in India. The company has a strong work culture of trust and embraces an unwavering commitment to an employee-first approach. Datacultr is steadily establishing itself as an innovative and flexible employer across all the offices around the globe along with the development center based in Gurgaon, India.

Also Read | 'Special' FOB Opens For Mumbaikars! Minister Deepak Kesarkar Inaugurates Mumbai's First Foot-Over-Bridge With Escalators in Sion (See Pics).

Datacultr's commitment to designing a remarkable workplace is supported via a host of factors including-:

● Prioritizing employee well-being: Realizing the significance of a healthy workforce, Datacultr offers comprehensive health insurance coverage for its employees. The company also puts a lot of emphasis on an employee’s mental well-being, which is driven through "Your Dost," an innovative training platform led by professional psychologists, access to this program is extended to families of all employees. This devotion to employee well-being echoes the organization's culture of valuing employees like family.

Also Read | Lisa Haydon’s Traditional Looks That Will Make You Say ‘How Hot is She!’.

● Consistent training: The company also invests significantly in the growth and development of its employees via robust training programs. These initiatives allow individuals to bolster their skills and knowledge, facilitating personal and professional growth.

● Fun and celebration: Datacultr promotes a dynamic work environment by honoring significant milestones and occasions, including birthdays and work anniversaries. This fosters a sense of celebration and comradeship, contributing to a vibrant and positive company culture.

Furthermore, Datacultr prioritizes efficient workflows and streamlined operations, by building effective team structures. This ensures that employees can work effectively and contribute towards the accomplishment of the organization's objectives.

● Flexible Schedules: Depending on the need of the hour, Datacultr provides a hybrid work option to all its employees, especially during emergencies or unforeseen circumstances. Additionally, it enables a healthy work-life balance by offering flexibility in office timings, allowing employees to manage their professional and personal commitments effectively.

● Young and energetic workforce: With a substantial population of young professionals under the age of 30, Datacultr benefits from a high-energy work environment. It also stimulates enthusiasm and dynamism, contributing to an exciting work culture.

● Leadership engagement: To cultivate an open work culture, leaders actively engage with the organization via interactive sessions, communicating their experiences and insights. This open and collaborative approach enables a strong bond between leaders and employees.

‘’Datacultr's consistent performance and exclusion of layoffs fortify its commitment and dedication to its workforce. We are constantly identifying effective interventions that help us build Datacultr as a flexible and attractive employer. With this regard, numerous programs have been implemented that prioritize employee satisfaction, growth, and engagement. This remains a key focus area.’’ said Datacultr CEO, Neel Juriasingani.

Datacultr is a global Digital Operating System for Risk Management and Debt Collection, it drives collection efficiencies and reduces delinquencies and Non-Performing Loans (NPLs). Datacultr is a digital-only provider of risk management, consumer engagement, recovery, and collection solutions, helping consumer lending, retail, telecom, and Fintech organizations since 2020. The Datacultr platform makes the underserved and unbanked segment viable, for the providers of Buy Now Pay Later, Micro-Loans, Nano-Loans, and other unsecured loans. Datacultr is the winner of the Red Herring Asia Global100 Award, 2022, Inclusive Fintech50- 2021, and Red Herring Asia Top100 Award, 2019; it has also been recognized in multiple forums as the best digital collections platform.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)