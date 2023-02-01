New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI/SRV): Within a month of its launch, Decenpool, a cutting-edge decentralized passive income platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain trading, has already onboarded around 650 users, signalling a rapid growth in user base. The impressive growth is attracted by the promising innovative stacking plans and 8+ product development projects that constitute Decenpool's blockchain project.

Decenpool aims to be a one-stop-shop for cryptocurrency and blockchain-related services which are best-in-class and use the latest technology towards a profitable crypto trading journey for investors. For the best crypto trading experience, the platform has a launchpad with a user-friendly interface that connects the user to a list of verified crypto and trading projects, assets, airdrops, ICOs, and IPOs, helping the investor wade through the dynamic waters of blockchain and cryptocurrency scenario.

Sharing his thoughts on the initial milestone, Oliver Murray, Managing Director said, "We are thrilled by the rapid growth our platform has shown. We aim to be the most comprehensive guide for investors in the world of cryptocurrency, which has long baffled the user. The space is for everybody, not just the technology or the finance buffs. Therefore, we constantly push our efforts to reach people from varied walks of life to become traders via our easy-to-use platform, which was built and is supported by the best minds in the industry."

Oliver Murray further added, "The user base that we have acquired in a short period of time encourages us to continue our efforts in creating a comprehensive cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem that will assist investors in gaining a rewarding source of passive income while inviting them to be a part of a community of like-minded individuals."

The trading platform is powered by its native token, DECEN token, which has a total supply of 100 million, which enables transactions in the Decenpool ecosystem, which strives to be a community-based space that functions on the principles of the market economy. DECEN tokens are built on the model of Ethereum, the blockchain giant.

Among the key features of the comprehensive platform is the BUSD (Binance US Dollar) oriented staking program built for generating passive earning, which enables users to stake the USD-pegged stablecoin. The decentralised staking program, much like other Decenpool services, is user-friendly and has auto-credit features, affordable packages and an instant withdrawal facility. Further, Decenpool has a payment platform that helps the user make utility payments and book travel tickets using the DECEN token or other selected cryptos.

Additionally, Decenpool has built a crypto mining app through which users can mine DECEN tokens on their mobile and web devices and gain mining rewards.

Encouraged by the growth of the user base, the company plans to develop a land and art-based NFT marketplace in Ethereum, Binance, and Decenpool blockchain, along with creating several other innovative products to expand its product portfolio. Furthermore, given the expert-driven, secured trading environment of Decenpool, the step towards NFT seeks to capitalise on the rising popularity of the financial tool with the goal that the expansion plans will help investors be on a steep success curve.

For more details, visit - https://decenpool.com/

Connect with us on - https://twitter.com/decenpool & https://t.me/DecenPoolChat

