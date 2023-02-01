Paris Saint-Germain played out a 1-1 draw with Stade de Reims in their last Ligue 1 2022-23 fixture at Parc de Princes, Paris. Argentine superstar Lionel Messi had a very subdued outing. Messi missed a big chance to seal all three points and also failed to create much throughout the match. Paris Saint-Germain will now face Montpellier in their next match at the Ligue 1 2022-23 on Thursday, February 02, 2023, at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Today, in this article, we will take a look if the Argentine superstar Lionel Messi will be featuring in Christophe Galtier's starting eleven at Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier. PSG 1-1 Stade de Reims, Ligue 1 2022-23: Neymar's Opener Goes in Vain As 10 Men PSG Drop Points in Injury Time (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

After winning only 2 of their last 5 Ligue 1 matches, Paris Saint-Germain are currently feeling the pressure. Although they are at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 48 points from 20 matches, the difference between them and the second-placed Lens (45) is now only three points. Meanwhile, Montpellier returned to winning ways after four straight defeats in the last fixture against AJ Auxerre. They are currently in 14th place in the table with 20 points from 20 matches, just five points ahead of the relegation zone. Romain Pitau's side will be hoping to get something out of the PSG clash at their home stadium.

Will Lionel Messi Play Today in Montpellier vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Fixture?

Lionel Messi is totally fit to be a part of PSG's next Ligue 1 2022-23 match against Montpellier. As a result, it can be expected that Christophe Galtier will be starting the Argentine forward in the upcoming game. Messi has been in decent form since his return to club football after the FIFA World Cup 2022 triumph. The PSG superstar will be once again hoping to deliver a big performance in the winning cause. 'Messi, Messi' Spectators Taunt Cristiano Ronaldo After Al-Nassr’s Defeat to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Super Cup (Watch Video).

Montpellier meanwhile have struggled lately with their defensive issues. They have conceded 15 goals in their last five matches since the restart. So if they want to stop the iconic trio of PSG, their defense will have to be at their level best. This however will be a big opportunity for PSG to return to winning ways.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2023 12:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).