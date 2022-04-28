New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Department of Posts on Thursday said it has started providing the National Pension Scheme (NPS) services through online mode.

Any Citizen of India in the age group of 18-70 years can avail the online facility by visiting the official website of the Department of Posts under the menu head "National Pension System -Online Services", the Ministry of Communications said in a statement.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Debuts in India.

The Department of Posts has been providing the National Pension Scheme (NPS-All Citizen Model Scheme), a voluntary Pension Scheme of the Government of India managed by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) through its designated Post Offices since 2010 through physical process system.

"Facilities like new registration, initial/ subsequent contribution and SIP options under NPS Online are available to the customers at minimum charges for all services. NPS service charge of the Department is amongst the lowest," the Ministry of Communications said.

Also Read | Karnataka: Two Girls Playing Hide-And-Seek Die Inside Ice Cream Freezer in Mysuru.

"This online facility may be availed by all eligible persons for NPS without physically visiting any post office and to enjoy the hassle-free experience at a minimum fee structure. NPS Online facility will go a long way in promoting National Pension Scheme (All Citizen Model) and will ensure a secured and dignified life of people in the country in their old age," it said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)