VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 25: A few high-performing and highly driven professionals across fields have stood tall and unique from their contemporaries by thriving on their passion, tenacity and perseverance. Most importantly, it is their authenticity and genuine goal to create a massive positive impact on the lives of others that have propelled them forward, making them inspirational figures. Take, for example, Devbrat Shukla, the heart, mind and soul behind Brigadier Defence Academy. This incredible personality, the Head of Academics at his academy, has empowered aspirants with holistic defence coaching.

Also Read | Baghpat Shocker: 7-Year-Old Boy Stabbed to Death With Scissors by Drug Addict in Uttar Pradesh; Accused Arrested.

Preparing for a career in the armed forces is no walk in the park, but mentors like Devbrat Shukla have been making it easier for aspirants by preparing them for the Service Selection Board (SSB) and helping them turn their dreams for the armed forces into reality. With a unique blend of rigorous academic training, personality development and physical fitness, the academy stands out as a premier institution for defence aspirants. Devbrat, who teaches mathematics to NDA, AFCAT, CDS, and SSC students, has eight years of experience in the field. Today, he has several retired defence personnel who mentor students in their preparation for SSB.

Speaking about his inspiration, Devbrat says he felt the need to provide all those with dreams of serving the country the best possible support and guidance. This inspired him to establish the Brigadier Defence Academy, which empowers aspiring defence aspirants with the knowledge, skills, and confidence they need to succeed in their chosen path. The coaching institute goes beyond academics by incorporating -

Also Read | CNN Layoffs: US-Based Media Firm Laying Off 200 Employees From TV Business Amid Its Shift To Focus on Digital Audience, Know What It Means for News Industry.

- Personality Development: Focusing on SSB preparation through practical application of TAT, WAT, and SRT techniques using real-life examples.

- Adventure Activities: Engaging students in activities like trekking and outdoor expeditions to build resilience, teamwork, and leadership qualities.

- Physical Fitness: Emphasizing the importance of physical fitness through regular training and activities.

- Creating a Supportive Environment: Fostering a supportive and encouraging environment where students feel comfortable learning, growing, and achieving their full potential. Celebrating their successes and helping them overcome challenges with unwavering support.

Several students at the academy are currently pursuing their courses from NDA Khadakwasla. 18 out of 40 students qualified for the AFCAT written exam in the last examination. Few of their candidates have gone into the armed forces from entry like TES. One course includes the NDA Foundation Course designed for students after Class 10th. This residential program combines rigorous academic preparation for Class 11th & 12th (CBSE Board) with intensive coaching for the NDA examination. Brigadier Defence Academy's other courses, which cover written and SSB preparation, include - NDA Coaching, CDS Coaching, and AFCAT Coaching.

Devbrat Shukla, also fondly called "Jeetu Bhaiya" by his students, aims to expand the reach and impact of Brigadier Defence Academy (@brigadierdefenceacademy) to help more students achieve their defence aspirations. His goal is not just to produce successful candidates but to instil in them the values of discipline, dedication, and integrity - qualities that are the cornerstone of a strong and resilient defence force.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)