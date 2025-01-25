Atlanta, January 25: CNN recently announced laying off 200 employees amid its decision to digitally shift. The layoffs primarily affected people working in the CNN TV business , suffering as customers cut off their cable and tried finding alternate news options. This move affected the company's ratings. Recently, another media news firm, TechCrunch, said it laid off employees and would hire more people.

Recently, Meta also ended its fact-checking programme for social media platforms and stopped providing finance to companies that hired entire teams for the same purpose. The media and entertainment layoffs in 2024 affected several employees from several companies, including The Washington Post, Vice Media, Disney, Paramount Global, and various others. Amazon Layoffs: E-Commerce Giant Likely To Lay Off Around 1,700 Employees Amid Quebec Operations Exit .

Amid this, AI companies such as OpenAI have been partnering with news media companies to train AI models using their articles. According to reports, this move could affect journalism in the coming years, leading to more layoffs. CNN CEO Mark Thompson said that the job cuts were not announced as a cost-cutting exercise but as an attempt to increase the news firm's investments.

Reports suggested that CNN ratings related to the Donald Trump inauguration ceremony were affected in 2025. CNN recorded 1.7 million views for the inauguration this week compared to the 8 million views during Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony four years ago. The views could have been affected by the news network's political stance, among other reasons.

CNN has transformed under the leadership of CEO Mark Thompson, who introduced USD 3.99 monthly and USD 29.99 yearly subscriptions for its users, modernising the news business with digitisation and working around online products in areas such as lifestyle, sports and weather. Stripe Layoffs: Global Fintech Firm To Lay Off 300 Employees From Its Total Workforce To Ensure Right People Work in Right Role, Plans To Hire in Future, Says Report.

This year, the workforce reductions are expected to affect news, entertainment, automobile and tech industries. Besides introducing artificial intelligence, several global factors, such as competition and the economy, affect several businesses in the industry.

