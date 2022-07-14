Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): DevOps Enabler & Co. today announced it has joined GitLab Inc.'s Channel Services Program as Professional Services Partner. GitLab is The One DevOps platform for software innovation.

This strategic relationship allows DevOps Enabler & Co. to offer GitLab solutions to its clients to fulfil their DevOps strategy by integrating GitLab's complete DevOps platform into their client's existing environment. This helps them build a faster, more efficient release and automated build cycle. The client will have the ability to manage their source code, efficiently build CI/CD pipelines and manage security.

As an ISO 27001:2013 certified organization, DevOps Enabler & Co. provides top-notch DevOps services to start-ups and large enterprises. Its DevOps services include DevOps consulting, DevOps automation, DevSecOps, and DevOps staffing services to help SMEs to scale up their operations and provide them with cloud migration, enablement, and migration of their applications to containers.

"GitLab is excited to build a relationship with DevOps Enabler & Co," said Michelle Hodges, Vice President of Global Channels at GitLab. "The strength of our partner ecosystem in Asia Pacific, as demonstrated by partners such as DevOps Enabler building GitLab services practices, will be key in helping our customers achieve their software delivery and digital transformation goals."

"We are excited about this strategic partnership with GitLab," as explained by Santhosh George Varghese - Head of Professional Services at DevOps Enabler & Co. "GitLab's One DevOps Platform integrated with our expertise of migrating and implementing DevOps solutions in a vendor-agnostic cloud or on-prem environment will enable us to provide the best solutions. Our customers can achieve their organizational goals of better ROI faster, Cost Reduction and reduced time to market."

For more information on DevOps Enabler & Co., visit https://devopsenabler.com/gitlab-certified-partner/.

