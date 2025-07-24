NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24: Following the concern over safety gaps in air travel, especially in the wake of the recent fatal air crash at Ahmedabad that claimed 241 lives, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has introduced a special audit framework for a 360-degree evaluation of the country's aviation ecosystem. The new system will replace the existing Silo Safety system of inspection, which involves parallel, disconnected, step-by-step inspections, such as one for pilots, a separate one for airports, and another for aircraft.

The new integrated audit, meanwhile, will be led by a multi-disciplinary team from various departments of the DGCA. As per the plan, specialists in flight standards, airworthiness, navigation, licensing, operations, and air safety will collaborate on joint audits alongside DGCA officials. The special audits will apply to all scheduled, non-scheduled, and private air operators, as well as Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) organisations, approved training organisations, aerodrome operators, and ground handling agencies.

"It is indeed a good move to launch a comprehensive 360-degree audit system that will help in detecting risks that may be hidden between regulatory faultlines. The new rule will also help in bringing in external industry experts, if required, and provide clearer operational insights. There will also be surprise audits overseen by the Joint Director General, as per the circular, which will help in clearly assessing the safety management systems and internal frameworks designed by airlines. It will also help in identifying operational risks before they escalate into disasters," says Jaideep Mirchandani, Group Chairman of Sky One.

He also notes that the new decision is timely, given the unprecedented growth India is experiencing in aviation. "We know that Indian carriers have already placed massive orders for new aircraft, and hence the staffing, as well as other related aspects, requires more procedural depth. With the kind of expansion they are planning, the previous system of isolated inspections will not work. It requires a larger-scale mechanism like the 360-degree inspection, which will also help bring India's inspection regimen on par with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards and recommendations," adds Mr Mirchandani.

However, Mr Mirchandani says it is essential for the regulatory body to ensure that the new framework is implemented strictly. "Execution is the key here. There should be constant follow-ups from policymakers to ensure that all inspections are conducted regularly. As we know, the Indian skies are becoming increasingly crowded, with more flights expected to be introduced on domestic and international routes. So, it is an opportunity to build operational excellence, with DGCA-led clarity and accountability pushing all stakeholders toward best-in-class standards," he concludes.

