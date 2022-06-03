New Delhi [India] June 3 (ANI/ATK): May 16, 17, 18 2022 saw big leaps in the space of DEI as Ask Insights in collaboration with Times of India hosted DICE - The Global Diversity Equity and Inclusion Summit 5.0 at The Lalit, New Delhi.

Ask Insights, led by Padma Shri Dr Niru Kumar, has always been a pioneer in coining the newest themes in the field of Diversity and Inclusion in India. This year, the concept of DICE was introduced by Dr Niru Kumar and Dr Akshay Kumar from Ask Insights, and this term has been used for the first time in the space of Diversity and Inclusion.

Imagine having a workspace that is inclusive but a society where the biases are still prevalent till the time there is a widespread culture of inclusion we cannot hope to achieve the results we desire. That's exactly what the 'C' in DICE stands for - 'Collaboration'.

As Dr Akshay Kumar rightly pointed out, "Simply talking about work place Inclusion is not enough. Employees who face issues of social injustice based on their gender, caste and sexual orientation, look towards their teams for the necessary support and yearn to hear a unanimous supportive voice from within and outside the walls of their organization. Hence, Collaboration is critical for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to stand on its two legs and function as an organizational culture."

The term DEI has been used across the world for some time now, and DICE is the newly coined acronym that is creating a buzz and is gradually becoming the accepted norm in the space of workplace Inclusion. Collaboration is an essential addition to DEI, highlighting the critical importance of collaboration between functions, organizations and sectors, to create a truly inclusive planet.

The power-packed Global Diversity Equity Inclusion Summit 5.0 was opened by the Chief Guest, Sunil Arora, 23rd Chief Election Commissioner of India and Chair of World Election Bodies. For the first time ever, an Inclusion conference like these hosted attendees from Senior Government positions, non-profits, education sector and corporate sector alike. There were more than 125 eminent speakers, 200+ attendees on ground and 60+ Global Organizations that participated.

Embodying the spirit of DICE, and looking to spread the message far and wide, the summit was also broadcasted live to attendees around the globe and hosted world-class leaders in this field who facilitated master classes on critical themes like removing systemic barriers, sustained DEI strategies, gender intelligence, global leadership, inclusion in healthcare, and the evolving theme of neuro-diversity.

The summit also featured special roundtables where critical stakeholders from across organizations and sectors came together on the same table to initiate on-the-spot alliances and collaborations to strategize in the space of D&I together. The roundtable themes included Collaboration between marketing and HR - with a view that external communication should play a part in breaking stereotypes; Collaboration between corporates and non-profits; Collaboration between educational institutes and corporates, etc. and even a CXO round table. Each of these roundtables saw enthusiastic participation and sustainable intent from the top-most leadership members.

In the CXO roundtable, the leaders signed a charter committing to collecting sponsorship towards marginalized groups. Some of the participating leaders in the CXO round table were from KPMG, Amazon, PepsiCo, Perfetti Van Melle, Max Life Insurance, Rolls Royce Lenovo, PwC, Sodexo, Uber, Hero MotoCorp, SP Global, Jubilant and more.

The panel discussions saw Global CXOs, international thought leaders and government stakeholders speak on the important D&I aspects of Inclusive Leadership; Women for Women; Reinventing DEI after the Pandemic; Accessible and Disability Inclusive Indian Workplaces,

LGBTQ+: From Tolerance to Authentic Inclusion; Gender Intelligence: Equity Policy and Practices; Psychological Safety: The Heart of DEI. These panels had organizations joining hands and sharing their best practices to chalk out a 'DICE' path, inspiring and encouraging others to follow the same.

The summit ended on a high note with the Times of India and Ask Insights DEI Awards to the organizations who have showcased exemplary work in the field of Diversity and Inclusion.

These awards set the benchmark for admirable work in the space of DEI.

The Chief Guest for the awards evening was Dr Sandeep Marwah who is himself doing exemplary work in the field of inclusion. He set the tone for the evening with an enlightening speech that resonated perfectly with the DICE theme, subsequently handing out some of the important awards to the winners.

The DEI awards were independently curated by the Award Partner PwC, and more than 40 nominations were received. The Senior Executive Director at PwC shared "It is heartening to see the vast increase in the number of nominations over the years, implying a large-scale improvement and growth in the space of DEI amongst organizations."

Padma Shri Dr Niru Kumar, Founder and CEO of Ask Insights says, "The purpose of my life is to keep driving the change towards amplifying the voice of inclusion, and bringing people of the marginalized groups to the mainstream. For that, Ask Insights will put in their all towards facilitating collaborations which make the DICE movement prominent."

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)