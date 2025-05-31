Digital Chaabi Academy Launched 100-Day Digital Marketing Course in Hisar to Help Students Build a Strong Career

New Delhi [India], May 31: Digital Chaabi Academy in Hisar has launched a 100-day digital marketing course designed especially for students, freshers, and working professionals who want to start or switch to a career in digital marketing.

The idea behind this course is simply to give students real skills, hands-on learning, and career support, all within 100 days.

This course isn't about reading theory or learning outdated strategies. It's about understanding how digital marketing works in real life and preparing for actual job roles

Why This 100-Day Digital Marketing Course In Hisar Is The Best For You?

There are a lot of digital marketing courses out there -- but most of them either drag for too long or fail to give real value.

Here's what makes Digital Chaabi Academy's 100-day course different:

-Complete AI Powered Digital Marketing Course in Just 100 Days

This course is designed step-by-step, starting from the basics and moving to advanced levels, so you never feel confused. Each part is easy to understand and helps you build your skills clearly.

-Learn 20+ Industry Tools

You'll get trained on 20+ digital marketing tools that are actually used in the market. These tools will give you an awesome experience during interviews and while handling real client work.

-Work on Live Projects

Theory is one thing, but practical work matters more. That's why this Digital Marketing Course in Hisar includes real-time projects that help you build your portfolio and confidence.

- Learn from Experienced Trainers

The trainers at Digital Chaabi Academy in Hisar don't just teach, they've worked in the field, handled clients, and know what works and what doesn't.

- 100% Placement Assistance Guaranteed

From preparing your resume to cracking interviews -- the academy supports you at every step until you get placed.

- Doubt Sessions and Mentoring

You'll never feel stuck or confused. Whether you have technical questions or need career guidance, you'll get one-on-one support.

-Access To Recorded Sessions

Can't attend a class? No problem. Every session is recorded so you can catch up anytime, anywhere with Digital Chaabi Academy

Why This 100-Day Digital Marketing Course Is the Best Choice for Your Career?

Digital Chaabi Academy has created this 100 day course and SEO Course in Hisar to help you get the digital marketing skills that companies really look for. It focuses on proper learning and getting you ready for a job.

Here's what makes it different:

-100 Days of Hands-On Training

You'll learn SEO, content marketing, social media, analytics, and google/meta ads. The course is structured well and is flexible enough to fit your busy life.

-Guaranteed Internship for Every Student

We make sure you get a 100% internship placement so you can apply your skills in a real and practical work environment.

-100% Job Placement Assistance

We help you with your resume building, prepare you for the interviews, and connect you with our hiring companies.

-AI-Powered Tools Included

Our training uses AI tools to help you learn faster and stay updated with current industry practices and trends.

-Flexible Batches -- Online and Offline

You have the option to decide if you want to join online or attend classes in person whatever suits you best.

This course is designed to build your skills and confidence so you're ready to step into a digital marketing role.

How to Join the 100-Day Digital Marketing Course in Hisar

This course is open to everyone -- students, fresh graduates, business owners, and professionals looking for a career switch.

Here's how you can apply:

1. Visit digitalchaabiacademy.com

2. Go to the "100-Day Digital Marketing Course" section

3. Fill in the application form with your details

4. The admissions team will contact you and explain the next steps

Before enrolling, you'll also get a brochure and a free consultation to help you understand if the course is right for you.

Ready to Start Your Career in Digital Marketing?

If you've been thinking about starting your career in digital marketing but didn't know where to begin, this is your chance.

This course gives you everything: skills, tools, practical work, and full support in just 100 days.

Don't wait for the right time. Sometimes, the right time is when you take the first step.

Contact Details

Website: https://digitalchaabiacademy.com/

Address: SCO 101, Pocket-A, Sector 14, Hisar, Haryana 125001

Phone: +91 94078 00055

Email:

