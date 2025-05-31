Mumbai, May 31: Vodafone Idea has reported a wider net loss of Rs 7,166.1 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31 (Q4 FY25), compared to a loss of Rs 6,609.3 crore in the previous quarter (Q3 FY25). This rise in losses comes despite some year-on-year improvement, as the loss had stood at Rs 7,674.6 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal (Q4 FY24), according to its stock exchange filing.

The telecom company also saw a decline in its revenue from operations, which dropped slightly to Rs 11,013.5 crore in Q4 from Rs 11,117.3 crore in Q3 -- a decrease of around 0.93 per cent. Total income also slipped by about 1.22 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 11,228.3 crore. EaseMyTrip Q4 FY25 Results: Online Travel Aggregator Reports 59% Decline in Net Profit, Revenue Down.

At the same time, total expenses rose to Rs 18,396.4 crore from Rs 17,973.6 crore in the previous quarter, reflecting a 2.35 per cent increase. While Vodafone Idea reported a year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth of 3.8 per cent in Q4, that was not enough to offset its rising costs and ongoing financial stress.

The average revenue per user (ARPU) increased to Rs 175 in Q4 FY25 from Rs 153 in Q4 FY24, driven by tariff hikes and customer upgrades. The company’s financial struggles remain deep. For the full fiscal year ended March 2025, Vodafone Idea reported a total loss of Rs 27,383.4 crore, and its net worth stood at a negative Rs 70,320.2 crore.

The total outstanding debt continues to loom large. It owes Rs 2,345.1 crore to banks and has deferred spectrum and AGR-related payments of Rs 1.95 lakh crore, which will be due over the next two decades. Vodafone Idea's board has approved a fundraising plan of up to Rs 20,000 crore, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, in an attempt to ease the burden. Bitcoin Price Today, May 31, 2025: BTC Price Down to USD 1,03,700 After Recent High of USD 1,11,000, Likely To Decline More.

The company also said it remains in dialogue with the government for possible relief on its long-standing AGR dues, even after the Supreme Court recently dismissed a plea for waiver of interest and penalties. Despite these challenges, the company said it is preparing its financials on a going-concern basis, expressing hope that with government support, successful fundraising, and operational cash flow, it can continue its business in the coming year.

