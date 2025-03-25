ATK

New Delhi [India], March 25: The 9th edition of the DIGIXX Summit & Awards 2025, hosted by Adgully at Holiday Inn Aerocity, New Delhi, successfully brought together India's top marketing minds, digital innovators, and industry leaders for an insightful day of discussions, networking, and recognition of excellence in digital marketing and advertising.

Under the theme "The Code to Tomorrow: Shaping the New Digital DNA," the event spotlighted the latest trends and breakthroughs shaping India's digital landscape. Thought-provoking panel discussions and keynote sessions explored topics such as AI-powered contextual advertising, Martech convergence, measuring ROI in CTV advertising, and the rise of hyper-personalization. Experts also addressed key challenges, including regional language advertising and video ad engagement misalignments.

The summit featured an impressive lineup of speakers, including industry stalwarts, digital strategists, and brand leaders, who shared actionable insights on leveraging AI, data analytics, and immersive technologies to drive impactful consumer engagement.

The DIGIXX Awards 2025 celebrated the most innovative and effective campaigns, brands, and professionals driving digital transformation. Winners were recognized across multiple categories, highlighting the best in creativity, strategy, and execution in the digital marketing ecosystem.

Bijoya Ghosh, Founder & CEO of Adgully, expressed gratitude to all attendees and partners: "DIGIXX 2025 showcased the power of innovation in digital marketing. As AI, data, and emerging technologies redefine brand-consumer interactions, this platform continues to recognize and inspire excellence. We had an overwhelming response from the industry as evidenced by the more-than-expected turnout of delegates at the event. We congratulate all the winners and look forward to pushing the boundaries of digital innovation in the years ahead."

The event was powered by Channel Factory as the Powered-By Partner, alongside Dentsu (Knowledge Partner), Adsflourish (Growth Partner), Hybrid (Technology Partner), Manorama Online (Gold Partner), Sakal (Gold Partner), and Teamology (Communication Partner). Clovia and John Player served as Gifting Partners.

DIGIXX Summit & Awards 2025 reaffirmed its status as a premier platform for celebrating digital excellence and shaping the future of marketing in India.

