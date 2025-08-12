New Delhi, [India] August 12 (ANI): India's net direct tax collections for FY 2025-26 stood at Rs 6.64 lakh crore as on August 11, down 3.95 per cent from Rs 6.91 lakh crore collected during the same period last year, Income Tax Department data shows.

The data suggests that a rise in the tax refund was the major reason behind the decline.

Also Read | WSG Tirol vs Real Madrid, Club Friendly 2025-26 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Pre-Season Exhibition Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Refunds rose nearly 10 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.35 lakh crore, with corporate refunds climbing 21 per cent to over Rs 1.03 lakh crore, partly offsetting gross gains.

The data shows that the corporate tax collections rose 2.9 per cent to Rs 2.29 lakh crore after refunds, supported possibly by better profitability and tax compliance among large companies.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee VS Election Commission: ECI Summons West Bengal CS to Delhi Tomorrow Over Non-Compliance in Suspension of 4 Election Officers.

In contrast, non-corporate tax collections dropped 7.5 per cent to Rs 4.12 lakh crore, indicating slower income growth or deferred payments from smaller businesses and individuals.

Gross direct tax collections before refunds fell 1.87 per cent to Rs 7.99 lakh crore. Corporate tax in this category rose 8 per cent to Rs 3.33 lakh crore, while non-corporate tax fell 8 per cent to Rs 4.43 lakh crore. Securities Transaction Tax (STT) collections grew 3.5 per cent to Rs 22,362 crore, reflecting continued market activity, but "other taxes" plunged over 80 per cent due to the absence of last year's one-off receipts.

India's direct tax collections, in gross terms, have witnessed a robust growth of 3.2 per cent year-on-year so far in 2025-26, reaching Rs 6.64 lakh crore, data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) showed. In 2024-25 same period, it was Rs 6.44 lakh crore.

This rise in collections is attributed to higher corporate tax revenues and securities transaction tax (STT) receipts. Non corporate tax trails. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)