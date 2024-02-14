PNN

New Delhi [India], February 14: The launch and discussion session of Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma's books 'Artificial Intelligence' and 'ChatGPT' were organized at the ongoing World Book Fair at Pragati Maidan in Delhi.

The session was organized at Vani Sahitya Ghar of Vani Prakashan Group with writer and researcher Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma, Dr Sunil Vipul, Assistant Professor, Delhi University and Prof. Kirti Bansal, critic and translator presented their views on the book. The program was conducted by senior journalist-editor Vishal Tiwari.

In the discussion session, author Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma said, 'Like the transformative technological changes of the past, Artificial Intelligence is also presenting novel challenges. The use of artificial intelligence (AI) has proliferated in our everyday existence, rendering it nearly impossible to disregard. However, it is vital to exercise caution when employing it. AI can help find solutions to many burning problems of human society, however, the possibility of misuse of AI's capabilities cannot be ruled out. Therefore, regulatory, normative, and cultural-cognitive aspects associated with these issues require prompt consideration.'

Professor Dr Sunil Vipul said, 'This effort to bring a book on such new topics is unique and both the author and the publisher deserve appreciation for this. With the availability of such books in Hindi, students and researchers can easily get information related to the subject. The book discusses the uses as well as challenges which makes it more unique.'

Critic Prof. Kirti Bansal also discussed the relevance of the book in detail. The simple and easy language of the book will connect it with a large readership. During the discussion, many important questions were asked by the readers to the author. Arun Maheshwari, Managing Director of Vani Prakashan Group raises many important questions. Through this discussion, readers also got an opportunity to understand the subject of the book in detail. On this occasion, senior writer-critic Dr Shambhunath, senior poet Madan Kashyap, Prof. Shriprakash Shukla, Prof. Sanjay Jaiswal, Executive Director of Vani Prakashan Group, Aditi Maheshwari Goyal, and many literature-language lovers were present.

