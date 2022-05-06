New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI/SRV): Distance Education School, one of India's Reliable Distance education portals, has completed 10 years in the industry and continues to grow at an incredible rate.

As a part of its growth trajectory, the brand plans to increase its number of counseling sessions and liaisons with premier universities. The only purpose of the online and remote school of education is to bring students and working professionals together with top colleges.

The portal has provided exceptional and high-quality education to thousands of hopeful students. This prestigious educational program provides a diverse range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

Distance Education School's legal name is SODE (School of Online and Distance Education) popularly known as DES (Distance Education School). The institution was established in 2012 and since its inception, it has produced many excellent learners and helped thousands achieve their desired universities. It offers a variety of prominent affordable courses online including BA, BBA, CA, MA, MCA, BJMC, B.COM, BSW, PG Diploma, MSc, MSW, and many more.

Interested students can search and select their choice of universities on the basis of their fees, courses, and specializations. Top-notch universities have been listed in this distinct educational program including Manipal University, NMIMS, Subharti University, Chandigarh University, DPU, Jain university, and many more.

Distance Education School aims to provide a holistic view of the program including counseling sessions for working professionals as well as students. It acts as a bridge to reduce the gap between top universities and students.

The institution's growth took a shift during the pandemic. Initially, it started with merely 10 to 20 one-to-one counseling sessions, at present it offers over 500 online counseling per day. The Distance Education School welcomes aspirants from different parts of the country with 10,000+ students enrolling in various distance universities.

Rahul Thekkeppat, a student of the Distance Education School said, ''Distance Education School offers excellent service; it was a great decision and experience taking the course. I would recommend The Distance Education School to others."

Recognized by eminent organizations, the portal provides universities that are UGC-DEB approved and accredited by NAAC Grade A+. This new education program is revolutionary in the education sector. Additional services such as extra study materials, remedial classes, online materials, assignments, presentations, and graphics during the course are also provided for the overall development of the individual. One of the prominent features of the portal is the no-cost counseling, it is free for everyone.

