New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI/ATK): Xchange Monster (MXCH) is the latest Gamefi platform aiming to change the way gamers and publishers communicate with each other.

The platform is aiming to create a new ecosystem giving users an enhanced user experience and a simple means to navigate the crypto-gaming space. Xchange Monster will consist of three components making up the ecosystem.

Also Read | Ex-Haryana CM OP Chautala Moves Delhi HC Challenging Conviction, Sentencing by Trial Court … – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

The Monster Exchange, Monster Wallet and Monster Pay. The platform will cater to the needs of gamers and crypto users by offering high-quality games as well as Defi services to develop the network.

Xchange Monster will capitalise on the current rise in Gamefi. The industry is growing and the need for an efficient structure has become more apparent. The aim is to improve the overall experience of crypto-gaming. Xchange Monster will develop a system focused on delivering high-level functionality.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan: My Middleclass Roots Keep Me Grounded; I Won’t Change Even If Things Around Me Do! (LatestLY Exclusive!).

Xchange Monster allows users of the platform to interact seamlessly. Users can trade cryptocurrencies and have easy access to in-game rewards earned through playing blockchain-based games. Gamers often experience difficulty when trying to withdraw rewards using current platforms. Xchange Monster will offer a simple, efficient process to counter previous issues where some gamers were unable to gain access to funds.

Xchange Monster has a doxxed team, individuals who are highly qualified and who have a verifiable online identity. Leading the team is Felix Honigwachs who comes from a background in software development. Honigwachs has experience working for high-profile organisations including Microsoft and Siemens.

Regulation is an area of importance in regards to delivering an efficient crypto-gaming platform. Xchange Monster is regulated by FINMA which is known as the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority. Users have an added sense of security and can trust that the project is in safe hands.

Is Dogecoin still the leader of Meme tokens?

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a decentralised open-source digital currency forked from Litecoin. It has functions similar to Bitcoin being a digital cash system. The network has straightforward functional desktop wallets that can be downloaded from the Dogecoin website. Dogecoin has been used for tips on Reddit & Twitter throughout the years. Users of the network can also send coins to anyone with a DOGE address for cheap transaction fees.

Dogecoin was developed in 2013 as a lighthearted cryptocurrency in comparison to the rest of the market. It is the oldest meme coin and the catalyst behind the crypto meme culture. Dogecoin was initially developed as a joke but grabbed attention early in its development, with more than one million website visits in the 1st month of launch.

What sets Dogecoin apart from other cryptocurrencies is that it is inflationary, meaning there is no limit on how many tokens are generated over time. Similar to USD that can be continuously printed, as time goes on more Doge will be added to the total supply.

The security is quite similar to Litecoin or Bitcoin as the decentralised network is secured through the mining of blocks. However, Dogecoin is an inflationary asset as the supply grows with time. Dogecoin isn't concerned with creating a super-secure network, they just want something that works in a decentralised way for the community.

Presale: https://xchangemonster.boostx.finance/register

Website: https://xchangemonster.com/

Discord: https://discord.gg/M5hu5HwbeJ

Telegram: https://t.me/xchangemonsterofficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Xchange_Monster

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)