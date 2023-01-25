Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's most prestigious award ceremony, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 is nearing and like every year, this year too the grand event is expected to be full of memorable moments. Prior to the main event in February, the 22nd of January has proven to be a grand success for DPIFF as the team held a star-studded Press Conference at Taj Lands End. Industry luminaries such as Aditya Roy Kapur and Jacqueline Fernandez were among the estimable personalities who attended the event anchored by Sharman Joshi.

Jacqueline Fernandez was invited to unveil the special invitation for DPIFF 2023 curated by Izzhaar, and Sharman Joshi shed light on the purpose of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards, outlining the unshakeable principles as well as the enthusiasm with which the ceremony is held each year. The power of cinema to unite populations under a celebratory umbrella was thematically stressed at the conference, and the honourable Prime Minister's letter in support of the organisation's efforts was also unveiled. The various Tourism, Association, Powered by, Co-Powered by, Satellite, Streaming, Invitation, Beverage, and Support Partners were also introduced at the Press Conference.

DPIFF ecstatically showcased the Official Powered By Partners for 2023, namely, Mastercard and Joy e-bike. Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 is all set to take the world of cinema by storm. Powered by Financial service giant Mastercard has pioneered the digital economy, enabling individuals and institutions to realise their ambitions. The company believes that innovation is key, and has been implementing path-breaking technology for over 50 years. Mastercard has strong principles, due to which the corporation invests in projects geared towards creating change on the global platform. Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards shares this philanthropic spirit and has 10 CSR activities lined up to tackle social and environmental challenges in India.

Next, we come to one of India's leading e-bike manufacturers. The mission and vision of Joy e-bike stems from the company's thirst for constant innovation. It is no secret that when it comes to the automotive industry, innovation is key to progress and development. Joy e-bike undoubtedly takes it a step further, taking it upon themselves to create a ride that will serve the consumer well without costing the planet. The concept of an e-bike itself is that of a vehicle propelled without fuel, thus cutting carbon emissions which are one of the greatest hazards to the world today. Joy e-bike prides itself in contributing towards the well-being of our planet by creating zero-emission vehicles which actively fight climate change. The eco-friendly two-wheelers are a step forward in the journey towards a greener future. DPIFF, too, shares this vision of environmental conservation.

DPIFF 2023 will pay tribute to the stalwarts of the Entertainment and Film Industry in India and commemorate the legacy of Dadasaheb Phalke. For the main gala event, DPIFF has endeavoured to embark on a journey through the annals of the silver screen, aiming to highlight the theme of Cinematic Tourism. The prestigious platform plans to honour the diversity of India with an evening of revelry that will feature cultural splendour from all corners of the nation, while saluting the spectacular talent of the land. Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 under the support of Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya will be held on the 20th of February, 2023 at Taj Land's End in Mumbai.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival is India's only independent international film festival, and it is on a mission to toast the work of aspiring, young, independent, and professional filmmakers. DPIFF aims to felicitate those artists of the film fraternity who have put in their hard work and have shown true promise, along with the dedication to excel. The mission, as always, is to cultivate and promote the art and science of film through education and cross-cultural awareness. The team believes that the medium of cinema as well as TV series are artforms that hold the power to bridge cultures and illuminate the universality of the human experience.

For more information on Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023, you may visit www.instagram.com/dpiff_official.

