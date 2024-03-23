New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) hosted a stakeholder consultation on "Enabling Women Workforce Participation in Logistics Sector" on Saturday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

It was aimed at catalysing the participation of women in the logistics sector, a critical component of the nation's Viksit Bharat Vision 2047, it added.

Rajeev Singh Thakur, Additional Secretary, DPIIT, who highlighted the importance of gender diversity for the growth and innovation of the logistics industry, set the tone for the day's deliberations, focusing on actionable insights and collaborative efforts.

The consultation brought together over 50 professionals from a diverse group, which included industry associations, MSMEs, large enterprises, skill training institutes, academia, and bilateral and multilateral institutes, to discuss and strategize the way forward for gender inclusivity in logistics, according to the statement.

The event underscored the importance of creating a supportive ecosystem that encourages and facilitates the involvement of women at all levels of the logistics chain.

The discussion dissected various challenges hindering women's entry and retention in the logistics workforce. Topics ranged from infrastructural barriers to the need for policy reforms that prioritise women's safety, training, and professional growth, the ministry's statement read.

The discussions also shed light on the untapped potential of women in driving innovation and efficiency in logistics. Success stories and best practices from around the globe, illustrating the transformative impact of women's increased involvement in the sector, were also shared.

Going forward, the study will undertake extensive feedback from all the relevant stakeholders to prepare a roadmap for creating an enabling environment for increasing women workforce participation in the logistics sector. (ANI)

