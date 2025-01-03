BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], January 3: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, has entered into a landmark partnership with the Startup Policy Forum (SPF), a premier industry organization representing India's leading new-age companies. This strategic collaboration aims to establish India as a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

A highlight of this partnership is the upcoming SPF Startup Baithak, a flagship event scheduled to take place on January 15-16, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam as part of the National Startup Week celebrations. The event will serve as a dynamic platform for fostering meaningful collaborations between DPIIT and SPF members, showcasing groundbreaking innovations, and announcing new initiatives. Furthermore, SPF will join hands with DPIIT to curate specialized immersive programs, designed to connect global investors with India's vibrant startup ecosystem.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, Startup India, shared, "This strategic collaboration with SPF underscores DPIIT's unflinching commitment to create a congenial atmosphere where startups could thrive and contribute immensely to India's mission of becoming a global innovation hub. The SPF members represent the essence of India's entrepreneurial spirit and their participation in this mission will play a crucial role in achieving the goal of developed India by 2047."

Shweta Rajpal Kohli, President & CEO, Startup Policy Forum, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership by stating, "This alliance is a testament to the shared vision of DPIIT and SPF to cultivate a resilient and thriving startup ecosystem. By fostering impactful collaborations, we aim to position India prominently on the global innovation map and empower entrepreneurs to unlock their full potential."

Elaborating on the perspective of this groundbreaking initiative, Dr. Sumeet Kumar Jarangal, Director, Startup India stated, "The collaboration aims to amplify innovation, drive technology adoption, and boost manufacturing capabilities in India. By forging partnerships amongst DPIIT and SPF members, the alliance seeks to promote the Indian startup ecosystem globally on the centre stage and facilitate relationship with international stakeholders and ecosystem enablers."

