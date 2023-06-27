PNN

New Delhi [India], June 27: Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam inspiration Award for Young Genomic Scientist has been given to Dr. C.P. Aseeb. The award ceremony took place at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, where Olympic boxer and Member of Parliament Mary Kom awarded him the prestigious honor and recognition.

Dr. C.P. Aseeb is the Director of CEO of Genes and U Biotechnology Private Limited, based in Mumbai. The company specializes in genomics and is involved in various sectors such as hospitals, research laboratories, schools, cosmetic centers, and cardiac clinics in India and abroad. They focus on exploring and utilizing the genetic capabilities, interests, dietary requirements, sports, nutritional genomics, personalized medicine, anti aging, genomic medicine, and other areas.

Genomics plays a significant role in identifying and discovering lifestyle diseases and their possibilities. School of Genomics, a project initiated by Genes & U in collaboration with the San Francisco Center in America, conducts training and proactive interventions in the field of genomic literacy, intelligence development in children, and identifying various interests and genetic traits. Dr. Sulfiker, a renowned pediatrician specialized in child diseases, is the Chairman of Genes&u Company. The division operating at the San Francisco Center is headed by Muhammad Mustafa.

Genes & U Consultation Center operates in Calicut Hi-lite Business Park in Kerala.

