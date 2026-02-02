World News | Pakistan: Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa CM Opposes Tirah Operation, Hints at Islamabad Sit-in

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 2 (ANI): Chief Minister of Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, Sohail Afridi, strongly opposed any proposed security operation in the region's Tirah Valley, alleging that the federal government was planning action without consultation and warning that his party could stage a sit-in in Islamabad, The Express Tribune reported.

According to The Express Tribune, tensions between Pakistan's federal and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa governments have escalated over the Tirah situation, with the Centre insisting that no large-scale military operation is underway, while the provincial leadership continues to reject the claim. Federal authorities maintain that only intelligence-based operations against militants are being conducted and that no mass displacement is required.

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Addressing the Khyber Peace Jirga on Sunday, Afridi said he had prior indications that developments were underway in Tirah and claimed that preparations for an operation had already begun.

He asked the Jirga participants whether they had been displaced forcibly or voluntarily; the majority indicated forced displacement, according to The Express Tribune.

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When asked whether they preferred returning to Tirah or protesting in Islamabad, most participants supported holding a sit-in in the federal capital.

Afridi said he would consult residents across tribal districts before making a final decision on the protest, The Express Tribune reported.

He further alleged that attempts were being made to impose governor's rule in the province and said he would not back down, even if removed from office or disqualified, reiterating that he would not allow a fresh operation in Tirah Valley.

Afridi also accused the federal government of failing to compensate residents displaced during previous operations, alleging large-scale embezzlement of funds allocated for internally displaced persons.

He said compensation for destroyed homes had not been paid and demanded PKR 100 billion for affected families, while questioning why outstanding federal dues to the province remained unpaid, The Express Tribune reported.

Referring to the upcoming month of Ramazan, the KP CM said the situation could worsen for displaced families and announced that registration of affected persons would be expedited.

According to The Express Tribune, thousands of families remain displaced from Tirah Valley in the Khyber district amid deteriorating security conditions and heavy snowfall.

According to the KP's Provincial Disaster Management Authority, evacuations began on January 10, with more than 11,000 families registered and over 10,000 relocated to safer areas, including Bara and Peshawar.

Pakistan's government has denied authorising a mass evacuation, describing population movement as seasonal and weather-related.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif reiterated that no military operation was underway in Tirah, according to The Express Tribune. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)