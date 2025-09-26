SMPL

New Delhi [India], September 26: The grand stage of the Global Excellence Awards (GEA) 2025, presented by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. on 17th August 2025, came alive with glamour, pride, and celebration as achievers from across industries were recognised for their outstanding contributions. Graced by Mrs. Kajol Devgan as the Chief Guest, the event brought together a distinguished gathering of celebrities, entrepreneurs, and visionaries. Among the celebrated winners, Dr. Akanksha Baheti received the prestigious honour of Excellence in Esthetic Dentistry, marking a defining moment in her remarkable journey of transforming smiles and advancing modern dentistry.

Dr. Baheti's recognition stands as a testament to her dedication, global training, and patient-first approach. A graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and with professional practice experience in Chicago, USA, she has brought world-class expertise to India's dental field. Known for her mastery in smile makeovers and esthetic dental treatments, she has redefined patient care by combining precision with compassion. While receiving the award, Dr. Baheti shared, "Being honoured at the Global Excellence Awards 2025 is not only an achievement but also a responsibility. My mission has always been to help people regain confidence through their smiles, and this award inspires me to keep pushing boundaries." Her recognition highlights the growing significance of dental aesthetics in today's healthcare landscape.

The evening also celebrated an array of achievers from entertainment and corporate sectors. Roshni Walia shone as Best Debutant, while Mohit Malik impressed with the title of Best Actor in Negative Role (Azaad). Rising OTT stars made their mark with Aanchal Singh named Promising Face (Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein) and Varun Sood honoured as Breakthrough Performer (Call Me Bae). Dance sensation Lauren Gottlieb triumphed with Best Performance Dance (The Royals), while Sudhir Yaduvanshi claimed the Powerhouse Singer Award for Son of Sardaar 2 (Title Track). Varinder Chawla won Paparazzi Powerhouse of the Year, and Viral Bhayani was awarded Trendsetter Behind the Lens. The night continued to shine with Ankita Bhattacharyya winning Excellence in Singing & Performing, while Shruti Sinha & Tanvi Gadkari proudly accepted the award for Most Popular Youth Show (Campus Beats Season 4). Darshan Kumaar earned accolades for his Outstanding Performance in Aashram. Among leading brands, LG Electronics India Limited was recognised as Most Trusted Brand - Electronics Segment, with Pankaj Chaudhary receiving the award, and GIVA Jewellery was celebrated as the Most Trusted Jewellery Brand for Modern India, represented by Mr. Khemraj.

Carrying forward its tradition of honouring excellence, the Global Excellence Awards, conceptualised by CEO Mr. Rahul Ranjan Singh, has grown into one of India's most prestigious platforms, now in its 6th edition. Over the years, it has been graced by iconic personalities including Mrs. Raveena Tandon, Mrs. Madhuri Dixit Nene, Mr. Anupam Kher, and Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, further cementing its legacy. The 2025 edition was made successful with the support of its partners - Presented by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd., Co-Sponsored by Baghel Industries Pvt. Ltd., Digital Marketing Partner - Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. (Digital Marketing Company), CSR Partner - Webpulse Foundation, B2B Partner - GetManufacturers.com (Indian Manufacturers Directory), Wellness Partner - Natural Therapy India, and eCommerce Partner - Local Dukaan. This celebration not only applauded achievers like Dr. Akanksha Baheti but also reinforced the spirit of innovation, resilience, and brilliance that continues to shape India's future.

