Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 19: In a prestigious recognition of clinical excellence and innovation in dentistry, Dr. Rahul Bhartia, founder and chief dental surgeon at Bhartia Dental Clinic, has been awarded the title of "Best Dental Surgeon for Dental Implants" at the International Glory Awards 2025 held in Mumbai. The award was presented by Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia, acknowledging Dr. Bhartia's transformative work in implantology and patient-centric care.

With over two decades of expertise, Dr. Rahul Bhartia is renowned for his specialization in dental implants, root canal treatments, and cosmetic dentistry. He has authored more than 10 international books and holds patents in AI-based dental implant software, enhancing precision and safety in oral surgeries. He is also a respected educator and a mentor to postgraduate dental students in India.

Bhartia Dental Clinic, headquartered in Bhopal, has emerged as a leading name in Central India for advanced dental solutions including aligners, veneers, pediatric dentistry, smile makeovers, teeth whitening, and painless tooth extractions.

"Teeth are the foundation of health and confidence. With modern implants, we restore not just smiles but dignity and functionality to our patients," said Dr. Bhartia, while receiving the award.

Dr. Prachi Bhartia: Championing Pediatric Dentistry and Medical CosmetologyThe clinic also houses a dedicated pediatric division led by Dr. Prachi Bhartia, an acclaimed Pediatric & Preventive Dentist and Medical Cosmetologist. A gold medalist and academic mentor, Dr. Prachi is known for her gentle, child-friendly techniques and has authored multiple international publications. Her expertise extends to smile aesthetics and cosmetic dental care for teens and young adults, making Bhartia Dental Clinic the preferred choice for families.

A Benchmark for Dental Excellence in Central IndiaRecognized as the best dental clinic in Bhopal, Bhartia Dental Clinic offers global-standard treatment at affordable prices. The clinic is empaneled with CGHS, NABH, ISSER, and BSNL, ensuring credibility and accessibility for a wide patient base.

Key Treatments Offered:

- Advanced Dental Implants & Full Mouth Rehabilitation

- Modern Root Canal Therapy with AI Precision

- Clear Orthodontic Aligners

- Pediatric & Preventive Dental Care

- Tooth-Coloured Fillings & Restorations

- Smile Designing, Veneers & Whitening

- Custom-Made Dentures & Prostheses

- Painless Tooth Extractions

With a strong digital infrastructure, modern equipment, and patient-first philosophy, Bhartia Dental Clinic delivers outcomes at par with dental clinics in the USA and Europe.

Vision for the FutureThe clinic's mission is to provide world-class, ethical, and technology-driven dental care, while spreading oral health awareness through education, free dental camps, and community outreach.

"Our aim is to make quality dental care accessible to every Indian, with empathy, ethics, and excellence at the core," said Dr. Rahul Bhartia.

Clinic Locations:- Bhartia Dental & Cosmetic Clinic - Kohe-Fiza, Bhopal

- IT Park Dental Clinic - Gandhi Nagar, Bhopal

- Marwari Road Clinic - Peer Gate, Bhopal

- Bhartia Dental Clinic - Sarangpur, MP

For appointments, call: +91 89822 00558Website: www.bhartiasgroup.comInstagram: @bhartiadentalclinic

