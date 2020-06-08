Business News | Dr Vint Cerf, Father of Internet Awarded Scholarships at DSC 2020

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): The third edition of Data Science Congress (DSC) 2020 virtual, an initiative of Aegis School of Data Science and Cyber Security; with support of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Chamber partner Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI); powered by mUni Campus, with support of Cloud4C & Dunhummby for maximum women participation concluded with a bigger bang this year with participation from across industries, sectors and nationalities on June 6th and 7th.

DSC 2020 was inaugurated by Sanjay Dhotre, Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India.

This edition of DSC discussed topics around banning the production and usage of killer robots, insights about India's first Data protection bill; technical talks by various experts including co-creator of Tensorflow, a bioinformatician showcased how to store data in one's DNA; IBM Chief Scientist showcase how to create a scalable Artificial Intelligence, panel on challenges & opportunities for women in data; highlights of the both days was keynotes by Dr Juergen Schmidhuber, Father of modern Artificial Intelligence and Father of Internet and Dr Vint Cerf, Father of Internet.

At the event, Dr Vint Cerf, Father of Internet and Creator of TCP/IP facilitated and appreciated 20 talented students from India selected through Aegis Graham Bell Award National Talent Hunt for Data Science, AI and Cyber Security Phase II who were provided with a 100 per cent scholarship to study Post Graduate Program (PGP) in Data Science; PGP in Applied AI, Machine Learning & Deep Learning and PGP in Cyber Security from Aegis School of Data Science & Cyber Security in association with IBM.

In Pphase I, likewise 20 students were awarded the scholarship in the month of February 2020 by Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways of India and Shipping Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the Government of India. The candidates were selected from across the country who had the potential to grow as leaders in Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security.

"Limited availability of sufficient skilled and updated manpower is one of the big challenges which the academia must look into. The skill set imparting knowledge is still mainly in English, whereas we have tremendously talented youth studying in regional languages as well. There is a huge void of content creation in local languages," commented Sanjay Dhotre, Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India while inaugurating the event and addressing the Indian Artificial Intelligence ecosystem.

"I am very impressed with this event and the program of honouring students with 100 per cent scholarship. These students have worked very hard to reach here. This shows a great deal of creativity and energy in a tremendous way. Congratulations to all the students and have a bright future ahead," said Dr Vint Cerf, Father of Internet.

Dr Jurgen Schmidhuber, Father of modern Artificial Intelligence raised the concern about the pandemic coronavirus. "Artificial Intelligence based on deep neural networks and deep learning can help to fight the COVID-19 virus in many ways. Neural networks can learn to detect patterns in data from viruses and patients, we can use those neural networks to predict the future consequences of possible actions and we will act to minimise the damage," he mentioned in his key note.

"I believe India with 1.35 billion population which is 1/6th of the world population, If we are transforming we are transforming 1/6th of the world," said Dr Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE, adding to minister points on AI role in academia.

"Indian data and technology service market is segmented by solutions and we are expecting India to become the largest data science market in the world with better use cases and significant opportunities for data scientist in the future therefore the emphasis should be on education," mentioned Dilip Chenoy, Secretary General, FICCI.

"Learning in the last two days from these world leaders at the event will surely help in paving a path for the mission of making India as a world leader in research, education, and skill development in the fields of AI, Data Science and Cyber Security, Thank you to our partners AICTE, FICCI, AIQRATE, ASMA, Dunnhumby, Cloud4C, Safe N' happy Periods for making this event a grand success," said Bhupesh Daheria, Founder, mUni Campus, and CEO, Aegis School of Data Science & Cyber Security.

Aegis School of Business, Data Science, Cyber Security is a leading school for exponential technologies started in 2002 with Bharti Airtel's support.

In 2015 Aegis and IBM collaborated to launch, Asia's first Post Graduate Program (PGP) in Data Science, Business Analytics and Big Data and subsequently PGP in Cyber Security and PGP in Applied AI.

These programs are jointly certified and delivered by Aegis School of Business in association with IBM. IBM has set up high-end Business Analytics and Cloud Computing Lab at Campus.

Aegis takes up various industry projects, research and consulting assignments in the field of data science under its initiative 'Data Science Delivered' and 'Data Science for social good', and helping organizations for devolving skills on data science, ML, DL, Big Data, Analytics etc.

