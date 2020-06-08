Entertainment News | On World Ocean Day, Katrina Has Throwback Video with Whale Shark

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Actor Katrina Kaif marked the World Ocean Day with a throwback video of herself swimming underwater with her "most incredible friend" - a giant whale shark.

In the video that she posted on Instagram, the 'Bharat' actor is seen swimming alongside the whale shark.

In the stunning video, Katrina is seen wearing a white coloured swimsuit as she enjoys in the nature's lap.

"#tb to A beautiful day in the ocean with my most incredible friend," she wrote in the caption.

On the work front, the 36-year-old actor was last seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat.' She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's next cop-universe flick 'Sooryavanshi' opposite actor Akshay Kumar. (ANI)

