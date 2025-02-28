NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28: HDFC Life, one of India's leading life insurers, announced that it has been awarded for its Integrated Report and Annual Report at the LACP Vision Awards FY 23/24. The LACP Vision Awards, conferred by the League of American Communications Professionals LLC, is one of the most popular competing platforms for Annual Reports.

HDFC Life's reports have been adjudged and awarded under both Integrated Report and Annual Report categories. The Company has been conferred its sixth consecutive Platinum for Integrated Report and seventh Gold for Annual Report, by the prestigious institution.

Further, HDFC Life's rank among the Top 100 Reports Worldwide has moved up to 37th in both categories - previously, the Company was ranked 47th (for the Integrated Report) and 79th (for the Annual Report). The Company has also won the Technical Achievement Award for overall excellence in the art and method of annual report communications for the last fiscal year in both categories.

Speaking on this recognition, Niraj Shah - Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer, HDFC Life said, "We accept this award with humility and thank LACP Vision Awards for recognising our endeavours. For us, this is a reminder to continue upholding our superior standards and practice of financial reporting and maintaining transparency with all stakeholders. Our journey as a life insurer is further strengthened with this dual recognition. We believe this will go a long way in motivating us as we continue our journey towards Insuring India."

