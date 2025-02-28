In a rivalry that has produced some of the best matches across formats, South Africa and England will lock horns in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Group B SA vs ENG CT match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on March 1, and commence at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Both teams last clashed in a One-Day International (ODI) in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Wankhede, where the Proteas won by a mammoth 229-run margin. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group B Semi-Final Qualification Scenarios: A Look at How Afghanistan, Australia and South Africa Can Enter Semis After England's Elimination.

In ODIs, the balance between win and loss in SA vs ENG encounters is slightly tiled in South Africa's favour, with the African nation winning 34 out of 70 matches, while England have come out victorious 30 times. One ODI ended in a tie, with five being counted as no results. In ICC events, the scale is leveled, with both nations winning six and six, respectively. However, fans wondering about statistics in the ICC Champions Trophy, between South Africa and England can check the results below.

Date Venue South Africa Score England Score Result 25, October 1998 Dhaka 283/4 281/7 South Africa Won By Six Wickets 10, October 2000 Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi 184/2 182 All-Out South Africa Won By Eight Wickets 27, September 2009 SuperSport Park, Centurion, 301/9 323/9 England Won By 22 Runs 19, June 2013 The Oval, London 175 179/3 England Won by Seven Wickets

SA vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy Past Matches Records

Highest Score: England 323/9 (Centurion, 2009)

England 323/9 (Centurion, 2009) Lowest Score: South Africa 175 All-Out (London, 2013)

South Africa 175 All-Out (London, 2013) Most Runs: Graeme Smith (141 runs in one match)

Graeme Smith (141 runs in one match) Most Wickets: Jacques Kallis (6 wickets in three matches)

South Africa are coming off a comprehensive win over Afghanistan, while England heads into their final match of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with a loss behind their back against Hashmatullah Shahidi and Co, who knocked the Three Lions out of the competition as well. Gulbadin Naib Replies With Signature 'Biceps Flex' Celebration After Spectator in England Jersey Mocks Him During AFG vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video)

A win for South Africa will ensure their qualification for the semifinals, while a loss, will see them depend upon the result of the Afghanistan vs Australia CT match.

