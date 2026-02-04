PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4: Ducon Infratechnologies Limited (NSE- DUCON | BSE- 534674 | INE741L01018). For years, Ducon Infratechnologies has been betting big on a cleaner future, quietly refining its solvent-based carbon capture R&D while the rest of the industry watched from the sidelines. That gamble just paid off.

Also Read | Food Delivery in Graveyard: Delivery Agent Refuses Late-Night Drop-Off Inside Cemetery to Women (Watch Video).

With the unveiling of the Union Budget 2026-27, the Indian government has signaled a massive shift in the nation's energy landscape, proposing a staggering ₹20,000 crore outlay over the next five years to fast-track Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Storage (CCUS) technologies. This policy landmark doesn't just validate Ducon's long-standing vision--it sets the stage for the technology-driven EPC firm to lead a multi-billion-rupee charge toward India's net-zero goals.

Policy Tailwind for Carbon Capture

Also Read | Deen Chase Viral Video: Why Is Filipino Vlogger Trending and What Are His Allegations Against Bongbong Marcos and Liza Marcos?.

The multi-year fiscal commitment positions CCUS as a core pillar of India's decarbonisation strategy, particularly for industrial sectors where emission-reduction options remain constrained.

Early R&D Investment Ahead of Policy Announcements

Ducon initiated its solvent-based carbon capture R&D programme in September 2025, well ahead of the policy announcement, reflecting a proactive approach aligned with India's long-term industrial transition.

The programme focuses on:

- Development of proprietary solvent systems for post-combustion carbon capture- Structured laboratory experimentation and process modelling- Pilot-scale validation to assess technical performance and scalabilityCCUS: A Structural Industrial Opportunity

India's decarbonisation roadmap points to growing CCUS adoption across cement, steel, refining, chemicals, and power generation, where large brownfield assets limit near-term emission-reduction options.

Continued reliance on coal- and gas-based power for grid stability is expected to sustain demand for carbon capture systems, integration services, and long-term operations.

The Indian carbon capture and storage market is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 10.3% between 2025 and 2030, supported by tightening emission norms, the development of an Indian Carbon Market, and direct fiscal backing through the ₹20,000 crore CCUS allocation.

Execution Readiness and Strategic Optionality

Ducon expects its early R&D initiatives to strengthen its positioning through:

- Technology differentiation via proprietary solvent systems and process know-how- Engineering and lifecycle services, including EPC, operations, maintenance, and solvent management- Strategic optionality as the CCUS ecosystem expands across capture, transport, utilisation, and storageThe Company views the Government's CCUS push as validation of its strategic direction as India's carbon capture market moves from policy intent to industrial execution.

Arun Govil, Chairman & Managing Director, Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd., said:

"The scale and duration of the Government's CCUS commitment clearly signal that carbon capture will become an integral part of India's industrial framework. By investing early in solvent-based carbon capture R&D, Ducon has focused on preparedness rather than reaction. This policy momentum strengthens our conviction and supports our objective of serving as a long-term technology and engineering partner as the market develops."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)