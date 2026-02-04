A series of explosive and unverified claims by vlogger Deen Chase has ignited a digital firestorm across the Philippines, leading to a rare direct rebuke from Malacañang. The Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) and social media personality has surged in search rankings this month after publicising a collection of videos and photos that target the private lives of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos. Since "Deen Chase Viral Video" term is trending online, we brief you what are his allegations against Bongbong Marcos and Liza Marcos.

Liza Marcos Explicit Video Real?

The controversy erupted in January after Deen Chase publicised a series of video clips and photos across social media platforms, including YouTube and Facebook. Mirjana Pajković Video Leak: Inside the Political Scandal Shaking Montenegro.

The vlogger, who has a significant following within "Solid-DDS" (Duterte supporter) digital circles, made several unsubstantiated claims, including:

Drug Allegations: Chase accused both the President and the First Lady of using illegal substances, specifically referencing "polbo" (powder) and "Viagra" in titles of viral reaction videos.

The Threesome Video: Chase shared a video purportedly showing Bongbong Marcos having a "threesome" with his wife and "Mr TUBIG".

Chase’s videos and photos insinuated ritualistic behavior and sexual misconduct by Philippines President and the First Lady.

Philippines Government Denies Allegations

Malacañang (the Philippine presidential palace) has strongly condemned these claims as "deliberate lies" and "malicious disinformation." Palace Press Officer Claire Castro stated that immediate action is necessary to address these falsehoods, which she characterised as an attempt to harm the character and integrity of the First Couple.

Civic leader and Palace ally Dr Jose Antonio Goitia noted that none of the materials or images referenced by Chase have been authenticated or verified by experts. He described the focus on the First Lady's private life as a "gender-based attack". "Nothing in the video is verified. Nothing is authenticated. There is no attempt to submit these claims to institutions capable of testing them. The delivery is casual, almost conversational, as if repetition itself could substitute for proof. It cannot," he was quoted by Manila Bulletin as saying. Did a Philippines Airport Security Officer Swallow Stolen Cash to Avoid Being Caught? Viral Video Is From 2023, Reveals Fact Check.

Meanwhile, the Palace has urged the public to remain vigilant against "trolls" who spread falsehoods for a fee or to promote specific political agendas, emphasizing that free expression is not a license to destroy personal dignity.

Dislciamer: This article is strictly for informational and educational purposes to raise awareness about the said topic. LatestLY DO NOT host, distribute, or provide links to sexually explicit content, leaked videos, or pirated material. Any search terms or keywords mentioned are solely for the purpose of explaining the viral trend and its associated dangers. We strongly condemn the circulation of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) and advise all readers to refrain from searching for or sharing such content, as doing so may lead to severe legal consequences.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2026 02:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).