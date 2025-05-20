DuDigital Global secures MEA contract to manage CPV services at the Indian Embassy in Seoul, strengthening India-Korea ties.

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 20: DuDigital Global Limited (NSE: DUGLOBAL) is proud to announce a series of landmark achievements that significantly bolster its position in facilitating India-Korea bilateral travel and consular relations.

Also Read | Best Looks at Cannes 2025: Inspiring Elegance Under the Guidelines.

In a major milestone, DuDigital Global Limited has been awarded the prestigious contract by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India, for Outsourcing CPV (Consular, Passport, Visa) Services at the Embassy of India in Seoul, South Korea. This contract reflects MEA's confidence in DuDigital's robust capabilities, citizen-centric approach, and tech-driven solutions that ensure secure, seamless, and efficient service delivery across Indian Missions worldwide.

"We are honored and grateful to be entrusted by the Ministry of External Affairs with this responsibility in South Korea," said Manoj Dharmani, Group CEO, DuDigital Global Limited. "This recognition reinforces our mission to simplify cross-border processes and deliver user-friendly, secure, and scalable consular services."

Also Read | Srinivasan, Jayant Narlikar Pass Away: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Demise of Nuclear Scientist and Astrophysicist.

CPV Services Covered:

* Passport Services* Visa Applications* OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) Cards* Police Clearance Certificate (PCC)* Surrender Certificate (SC)* Global Entry Program (GEP) Verification* Miscellaneous Consular Attestations

Key Services to be Offered in Indian Consular Application Centre, Seoul for convenience of applicants includes - Digital Appointment Management, Biometric and Photo Capture, Document Collection & Return, Data Digitization & Indexing, Application Scrutiny & Submission, Real-time Support, Form Filling & Attestation Assistance etc.

Supporting Both Sides of the India-South Korea Corridor

In addition to the above win, DuDigital Global is also entrusted with supporting South Korean missions in India. The company has been:

* Appointed as a Designated Travel Agency by the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) to promote outbound tourism from India to South Korea.

* Recognized by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in India as a Designated Travel Agency for visa facilitation services.

Under these partnerships, DuDigital provides express visa services and end-to-end support to Indian travelers. planning visits to South Korea. By leveraging its in-house digital platform DuVerify, DuDigital has helped streamline verification processes at the Embassy of Korea in India, ensuring higher efficiency and applicant satisfaction.

"These dual recognitions by both governments reinforce our commitment to strengthening the India-Korea travel ecosystem," added Mr. Dharmani. "We are excited to drive tourism, cultural exchange, and economic collaboration between the two nations."

Highlights of DuDigital's KTO and Korean Embassy Collaboration:

* Tourist visas processed in just 3-5 working days, significantly faster than standard timelines.

* Pan-India group submission access via DuDigital's Delhi operations.

* Real-time tracking, transparency, and enhanced applicant experience through digital tools and dedicated support.

About DuDigital Global Limited:

DUDIGITAL GLOBAL LIMITED (NSE: DUGLOBAL) is a pioneer in digital transformation for global mobility and visa facilitation. With a presence in India, Dubai, Bangladesh, and beyond, DuDigital delivers tech-enabled services for visa processing, citizen services, and international business establishment. The company also provides Citizenship/Residency by Investment solutions and specializes in UAE company formation.

As a trusted partner to multiple diplomatic missions, governments, and tourism bodies, DuDigital Global continues to redefine efficiency, transparency, and customer satisfaction in cross-border processes.

For more information, visit: https://dudigitalglobal.com/

For enquiries - please contact:

* For ICAC, Seoul - Sarfaraz Anwar

Email - sarfaraz@dudigitalglobal.com

* For Korea Visa - Gagandeep Singh Bhatia

Email - gagandeep@dudigitalglobal.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)