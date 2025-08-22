NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 22: Duracell, the world's leading manufacturer of high-performance alkaline batteries, specialty cells, and rechargeables, has launched its new range of Duracell Lithium Coin Battery in India, available in three sizes - CR2025, CR2016, and CR2032. With this launch, Duracell now also offers bitter coating along with child resistant packaging into some of its lithium coin batteries, combining trusted performance with a safety-first approach designed for modern households in order to help reducing battery ingestions by young children.

Accidental ingestion of button batteries can pose a serious health risk to young children requiring immediate medical attention. These small, shiny batteries are commonly found in household devices, making them easily accessible to curious young children. Despite growing safety concerns, most products available in the Indian market still lack protective features that could reduce the risks.

Duracell is addressing this issue head-on with a solution that prioritizes both performance and protection. The range of lithium coin batteries features a safety-first design:

- A unique non-toxic bitter coating on the battery surface specifically developed to discourage ingestion with release of bitter taste when in contact with saliva.

- A tamper-proof double blister packaging that requires scissors to open, making it virtually impossible for children to access the battery on their own for kids below 6 years.

These child safety features are reinforced through visual safety identifiers, such as the "child spitting out" symbol, "bitter coating" label and clear on-pack warnings, enabling parents to instantly recognize the specific range of Lithium coin batteries reaffirming Duracell's position as a brand that not only provides products which deliver long lasting power but also leads in helping to prevent accidental child ingestion.

Duracell offers two ranges of child-safe lithium coin batteries across CR2032, CR2025, and CR2016.

Range with Child-Resistant Packaging: We already started the path of child security by supplying a battery that comes in a tamper-proof double blister pack that can only be opened with scissors. Designed to be difficult for children to access, the packaging is clearly marked with safety warnings and is available across key battery sizes.

Range with Bitter Coating along with Child Resistant packaging: A new innovative range of lithium coin batteries that combines child-resistant packaging with a non-toxic bitter coating on the battery surface itself to discourage swallowing.

Both ranges are suitable for a wide variety of devices including key fobs, small remotes, scales, wearables, sensors, and medical devices like glucometers and thermometers, as well as sports gear and home security systems. With an in-storage guarantee of up to 10 years, it's a dependable choice for both everyday and essential electronics.

Speaking about the new range, Sunil Gadgil, General Manager, Duracell India said, "At Duracell, safety and performance go hand in hand. As a brand trusted by families across the world, we are constantly innovating to meet real-life challenges. The accidental ingestion of lithium coin batteries is a serious concern for parents, and as the number of devices that require lithium coin batteries rises, the child safety risk associated with coin battery ingestion also grows accordingly. Parents/caregivers should ensure that Lithium coin batteries are kept out of reach of young children at all times and battery compartment of devices are safely secure. To prevent children from getting their hands on the Lithium coin batteries out from the packaging, all Duracell Lithium coin batteries are packed in child resistant packaging. For additional layer of defense against accidental lithium coin ingestion, we've designed our new Lithium Coin Battery range by pairing a non-toxic bitter layer with tamper-proof packaging. It's a category defining launch in India's battery segment - one that reflects our proactive approach to helping consumer safety along with the long-lasting power Duracell is known for. We're also proudly partnering with European Academy of Paediatrics (EAP) since 2023 to raise awareness of the dangers related to battery ingestion. The partnership comprises of prevention campaigns for parents, and we are also addressing paediatricians, particularly EAP members, and other health care professionals to improve their knowledge about detection, treatment and cure."

Sania Mirza, Indian Former Tennis Player said, "As a parent, the safety of our children is always top of mind. That's exactly why I'm supporting the #BunnyKids campaign by Duracell - because spreading awareness is the first step towards building safer homes. It's about being more mindful, more informed, and helping fellow parents take small but significant actions that help keeping their little ones safe."

The new Duracell Lithium Coin Battery range is currently available exclusively on Amazon India. With a strong focus on child safety, innovative packaging, and trusted performance, Duracell is not just delivering power but leading a safety-first movement in India's lithium coin battery space. By prioritizing protection in product design, the brand is raising awareness and setting a new benchmark for innovation in the battery industry.

Disclaimer: Duracell Specialty Lithium Coin Batteries should be kept out of reach of children. In case of ingestion, seek immediate medical attention. Always store batteries in a secure location to prevent access by children.

Started in the 1920s, the Duracell® brand and company was acquired by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE-BRK.A, BRK.B) in 2016. The iconic Duracell brand is known to the world over. Our products serve as the heart of devices that keep people connected, protect their families, entertain them, and simplify their increasingly mobile lifestyles. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a $250B holding company owning subsidiaries that engage in diverse business activities.

Visit www.Duracell.in for more information.

