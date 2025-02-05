SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5: Global technology group, e&, and the world's leading Internet Exchange (IX) operator, DE-CIX, have formed a strategic partnership to establish an Internet corridor between the UAE and India. This collaboration merges e&'s vast international connectivity infrastructure with DE-CIX India's unrivaled expertise in Internet exchange services. Together, they aim to provide seamless, high-speed Internet services across the Middle East and India, fostering greater digital innovation and delivering a superior online experience.

Nabil Baccouche, Group Chief Carrier & Wholesale Officer, e&, expressed, "This collaboration marks a significant milestone in enhancing the capabilities of our SmartHub Internet Exchange in the UAE and the broader region. By leveraging DE-CIX India's world-class interconnection services, we are committed to delivering unparalleled connectivity and enriching digital experiences for our customers. This mutually beneficial partnership not only fits with our vision of fostering a vibrant and interconnected digital ecosystem but also empowers businesses and individuals across various industries to thrive in a seamless digital landscape. Together, we are paving the way for a more integrated and efficient connectivity framework that will benefit all involved."

Sundhir Kunder, Chief Business Officer at DE-CIX India, remarked, "I am thrilled that DE-CIX's unique solution is now available over e&'s Lowest Latency Network, underpinned by speed and quality in Mumbai. This will be a force multiplier for us in terms of faster international customer onboarding, bringing in the ease of doing business for them, and is very much in line with our Customer Delight and customer-first vision. It will simplify access for customers on DE-CIX India's IXs over an existing connection, reducing cost and time to provision while enabling greater control and reach."

This strategic alliance between e& and DE-CIX India is set to revolutionize the digital landscape by bringing content closer to users and driving the growth of Internet traffic across the Middle East and India. By leveraging their combined strengths, both companies are committed to delivering faster, more reliable connectivity for their customers.

About e& Carrier & Wholesale Services:

As an enabler of connectivity, e& Carrier & Wholesale stands as a vital and dynamic business unit, playing a pivotal role in e& - one of the leading technology groups in the world.

With a commitment to extending its reach to all subscribers by acting as a driver for innovation and ensuring agility across all its solutions, e& Carrier & Wholesale is the largest internet, mobile and regional hub for international cable systems.

Globally acclaimed as the "Best Wholesale Provider", e& Carrier & Wholesale encompasses region's most extensive international network that links more than 160 international carriers with its international mobile network reaching 800 + destinations.

Through a whole range of strategic partnerships and a global footprint across 16 + countries e& Carrier & Wholesale offers a comprehensive range of advanced solutions for mobile operators, carriers, ISPs, wholesalers and OTTs worldwide to fulfil their ever-growing connectivity needs. This mainly includes mobile, data, voice and satellite services

To learn more about e&, please visit: https://www.eand.com/en/whoweare/carrier-and-wholesale/index.html

About DE-CIX

DE-CIX is the world's leading operator of Internet Exchanges (IXs). Founded in 1995, the company is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2025. DE-CIX offers its interconnection services in close to 60 locations in Europe, Africa, North and South America, the Middle East, and Asia. Today, accessible from data centers in over 600 cities world-wide, DE-CIX interconnects thousands of network operators (carriers), Internet service providers (ISPs), content providers and enterprise networks from more than 100 countries, and offers peering, cloud, and other interconnection services. DE-CIX Frankfurt is one of the largest Internet Exchanges in the world, with a data volume of over 45 Exabytes per year (as of 2024) and close to 1100 connected networks. Close to 250 colleagues from over 35 different nations form the foundation of the DE-CIX success story in Germany and around the world. Since the beginning of the commercial Internet, DE-CIX has had a decisive influence - in a range of leading global bodies, such as the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) - on co-defining guiding principles for the Internet of the present and the future. As the operator of critical IT infrastructure, DE-CIX bears a great responsibility for the seamless, fast, and secure data exchange between people, enterprises, and organizations at its locations around the globe.

Further information at www.de-cix.net

DE-CIX India is powered by DE-CIX - the largest Interconnection Platform in the country with 600+ connected networks across India, focusing on providing Premium Interconnection Platform Services like Peering, DirectCLOUD, and Microsoft Azure Peering Service (MAPS). Operating a wide range of carrier and Data Centre Neutral Exchanges, as well as Interconnecting a large number of Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Content Delivery Networks (CDNs), Over-The-Top (OTT) players, DNS root servers, National and International telco networks, and Social Media Networks in all major metropolitan areas. DE-CIX India established Internet Exchanges in the country's six major populous cities--Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Media Contact DE-CIX: GaganapriyaMarketing Executive

Telephone: +91 73044 81246

Email: venkatesulu.gaganapriya@de-cix.in

