New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): The e-commerce sector has recorded the highest volume of refund-related grievances with 3,594 cases, resulting in refunds worth Rs 1.34 crore facilitated by National Consumer Helpline (NCH), said the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution on Friday.

The NCH successfully facilitated refunds amounting to Rs 2.72 crore in July 2025, addressing 7,256 consumer grievances across 27 sectors, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said on Friday.

The e-commerce sector was followed by the Travel & Tourism sector, which accounted for refunds of Rs 31 lakh.

The helpline's technological transformation has significantly enhanced its reach and efficiency. Call volumes have increased more than tenfold, from 12,553 in December 2015 to 1,55,138 in December 2024.

Similarly, average monthly complaint registrations have grown from 37,062 in 2017 to 1,11,951 in 2024. Consumer adoption of digital channels has also surged, with grievance registration via WhatsApp rising from 3 per cent in March 2023 to 20 per cent in March 2025.

NCH acts as a unified platform bringing together consumers, government agencies, private sector companies, and regulatory bodies. The number of convergence partners has expanded steadily from 263 in 2017 to 1,131 companies in 2025, strengthening collaborative redressal mechanisms.

In line with its mandate to safeguard consumer rights and promote fair trade practices, the Department of Consumer Affairs, GoI, monitors grievance data received through the NCH.

In addition, the Department also identifies companies with a high volume of complaints that are not yet part of the convergence programme for further engagement. NCH collaborates with companies demonstrating a proactive approach to grievance redressal, onboarding them as convergence partners on a voluntary basis.

Once onboarded, NCH shares real-time complaint data with these companies, enabling free, fair, and expeditious resolution through cooperative engagement.

To enhance accessibility and streamline grievance registration during periods of high call volume, NCH has integrated WhatsApp with its toll-free number (1915).

In cases of prolonged waiting time due to heavy traffic or technical factors, automated WhatsApp notifications are sent to consumers, enabling them to register grievances directly through the platform.

This initiative offers a seamless and user-friendly alternative, improving the efficiency and responsiveness of the helpline.

Further, a dedicated feedback mechanism has been introduced, encouraging consumers to share suggestions via https://consumerhelpline.gov.in/public/feedback. The feedback received is systematically reviewed and analysed, serving as a vital input for continuous improvement in line with consumer needs.(ANI)

