Mumbai, August 22: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday confirmed that Navi Mumbai will replace Bengaluru as one of the five venues for the upcoming ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 in a revised schedule for the showpiece event. The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host up to five fixtures comprising three league matches, a semifinal and potentially the final after a rejig was necessitated because of the unavailability of Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The development occurred after the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) failed to meet multiple BCCI deadlines for obtaining police approvals, following the stampede during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL victory celebrations earlier this year.

ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Revised Schedule

ICC confirmed that tournament dates remain the same – September 30 to November 2 – as do the other venues, which are the ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam) and R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo, Sri Lanka). ICC Chairman Jay Shah expressed satisfaction at the announcement of the new venue, which he felt was an ideal one for women’s cricket.

"Navi Mumbai has emerged as a genuine home for women's cricket in recent years. The support it has received during international fixtures and the Women's Premier League has been remarkable, creating an atmosphere that elevates the players and inspires fans. I am certain that the same energy will define the big matches of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup as it returns to India after 12 years," he said in an ICC release.

“We stand at a pivotal moment in the journey of the women’s game. This World Cup has the potential to be remembered as one of those defining milestones that shaped the sport’s future, not only in India but across the cricketing world. While unforeseen circumstances required us to adjust the schedule and replace a venue, we are pleased to now have a line-up of five world-class venues that will showcase the very best of the women’s game. The stage is set, and I am confident this tournament will capture imaginations and inspire a new generation of fans.”

The final of the tournament will be held either in Colombo or Navi Mumbai on November 2; the first semifinal will take place in Guwahati or Colombo on October 29 and the second semifinal in Navi Mumbai on October 30. India are scheduled to play co-host Sri Lanka in the tournament opener in Guwahati on September 30.

