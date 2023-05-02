Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ravi Adhikari of Sri Adhikari Brothers, an eminent Indian media house, recently received a Best Debut Director Award for his directorial venture "Karm Yuddh" on Disney Hotstar at the e4m Play streaming Media Awards 2023. "Karm Yuddh" starring Late Satish Kaushik, Ashutosh Rana, Paoli Dam amongst others released on 30th September 2022 on Disney Hotstar. Produced by Kailasnath Adhikari the show became top watched show across all OTT platforms during its initial 3 weeks period and also featured amongst Top 15 most watched OTT Shows in 2022 as per Ormax media reports.

Ravi Adhikari while accepting the award paid his tribute to Late Satish Kaushik and remembered his journey from assisting him to Directing him. "This award is his blessing for me," said Ravi.

Sri Adhikari Brothers (SABNETWORK) is a pioneer in Media and Entertainment space from last four decades. SABNETWORK has many firsts to its credit like introduction of sponsored slot programming on Doordarshan in late 80's to producing TV series for India's First Satellite Channels. It is one of the first media house to be listed on BSE and NSE and is founder of India's most successful GEC Channel "SAB".

SABNETWORK is in all verticals of media like Broadcasting, Content production, Film production and Distribution, Digital Content creation, VFX studio and operates acclaimed Current affair analysis outfit "Governance Now".

Media baron Markand Adhikari, CMD of SABNETWORK said, "I am very proud of Ravi's achievement, and I am very confident that Ravi and Kailashnath will carry forward the legacy by doing many path breaking things in media."

