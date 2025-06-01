New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Online travel platform EaseMyTrip is looking to invest in Indian companies with high growth potential and a scalable business proposition, its Founder and Chairman Nishant Pitti indicated on Sunday.

Pitti said the EaseMyTrip 2.0 story will be about growth in India's next big businesses.

The multinational online travel company's founder said they are launching "a strategic initiative" to partner with "high-potential, scalable businesses" in areas like travel, wellness and beauty, financial products, insurance and assistance, airport services (lounges, meet and assist, baggage handling), experiences and lifestyle, education travel among others.

Taking to his social media handle X, EaseMyTrip Founder and Chairman posted that the company is "looking for founders who need working capital to grow and where the popular travel platform can take up to 49 per cent equity."

The equity stake in such companies will come with a clear objective of helping scale using EaseMyTrip's 3+ crore customer base, brand trust, and digital infrastructure, Pitti said.

"Founders retain operational control. We provide capital, distribution, and ecosystem support," Pitti wrote on X. "If you're building or built something exciting, send us: Business plan, Past performance records,3-year financial projections."

"Let's scale together," Pitti's X post concluded, as he put out an email ID of EaseMyTrip's Chief Strategy Officer Vikash Goyal for businesses to reach out.

EaseMyTrip says it is India's fastest-growing and the only profitable Online Travel aggregator, which is 100 per cent bootstrapped and listed on NSE and BSE.

EaseMyTrip commenced its operations in 2008 by focusing on the B2B2C (business to business to customer) distribution channel and providing travel agents access to its website to book domestic travel airline tickets in order to cater to the offline travel market in India.

Subsequently, by leveraging its B2B2C channel, the company commenced operations in the B2C (business to customer) distribution channel in 2011 by primarily focusing on the growing Indian middle class population's travel requirements.

It later commenced operations in the B2E (business to enterprise) distribution channel in 2013 with the aim of providing end-to-end travel solutions to corporates. (ANI)

