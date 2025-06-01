New Delhi, June 1: Vivo is getting ready to launch its new smartphone, the Vivo T4 Ultra, soon in India. Although the company has not officially revealed the exact Vivo T4 Ultra launch date yet, it has begun posting teasers about the device on its social media handle. These promotions confirm that the T4 Ultra will likely arrive in India shortly as the successor to the Vivo T3 Ultra.

Vivo has teased the upcoming T4 Ultra on X (formerly Twitter), giving a first look at its design. The teaser reveals that the smartphone will feature curved edges and an oval-shaped rear camera module. The design appears to feature elements from the Vivo T3 Ultra and the V50 series, with a slightly updated camera layout. The Vivo T4 Ultra is expected to launch in India on June 2025. iPhone 17 Series Launch Expected in September 2025: Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Likely To Feature Display and Camera Upgrades; Know What To Expect.

Vivo T4 Ultra Specifications and Features (Expected)

Vivo T4 Ultra is expected to come with a 6.67-inch display. It may offer a 120Hz of refresh rate. The smartphone is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset. It may offer 8GB of RAM for the base variaant. The smartphone may arrive in black colour with an oval-shaped rear camera module that will include Vivo’s Aura ring flashlight. Nothing Phone 3 May Launch Without Glyph Interface, Teaser Hints Major Design Change.

The device is also rumoured to feature a triple rear camera setup, which could include a periscope telephoto lens. Based on the engraved text seen on the camera module, the T4 Ultra may offer up to 100x digital zoom. The Vivo T4 Ultra is expected to feature a 50MP primary camera, which may be equipped with the Sony IMX921 sensor. Additionally, it may include a 50MP periscope telephoto lens. It is expected to support fast charging up to 90W and is likely to run on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15.

