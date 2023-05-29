NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29: World's first services marketplace, eassyserve, recently launched its new campaign with TV actress & celebrity, Sandeepa Dhar - famous for her music videos, and the latest Imtiaz Ali series, Dr. Arora, on SONY LIV.

The company's Multimedia campaign, with a peppy dance video, was created by a team of stalwarts including veteran ad man, film maker and theatre personality - Bugs Bhargava and his colleague Sudeep Naik. The video has been produced by Ten Years Younger, a production house famous for its eclectic productions. The dance video has some great hook steps by Sandeepa, and the beat itself is quite catchy.

eassyserve is the brainchild of corporate veteran - Viki Aroraa, who is also the Founder & CEO of the company. Sharing the background strategy and concept he said, "In today's day and age, consumers prefer malls in the physical space and marketplace apps in the online space. They prefer one- stop shop apps. So, while there is an Amazon/Flipkart - for products, Zomato/Swiggy for food, there wasn't any marketplace app for services. But now with eassyserve, customers can book all their services through just one marketplace app/ website."

Commenting on why the use of double 's' in eassyserve, he said, "We do not just make life easy for our customers, we make it easier, and the extra 's' represents just that. When you need any service, you can just eassy it. We are confident that one day, 'just eassy it,' will become a verb, just like Google has!"

Today every business has a website and an app, but to have all of them under one roof in one app, giving customers the convenience of Search, Select, Schedule & Book, all in one place - that is what customers want. In a world of information overload stress, communication chaos, and multiple apps for multiple services, they want something that can make their life easier and simpler. And the brand line of eassyserve is exactly that - life's eassy with eassyserve!

India's largest services marketplace, eassyserve has services ranges from booking Flights to Facials, Hotels, Villas, AC Services, Home Deep Cleaning, Pest Control, Car services, Blood Tests, Pet Care, Movers & Packers, Pujas & Pandits, Bike Services, Travel Insurance, Car Insurance, Bike Insurance, Wedding Photography, Bicycle Services, Lawyers - the app has it all and many more!

Ad Film Links:

eassyserve

eassyserve 1+1 AC offer

A To Z Har Service Mile Yahaan!

Viki Aroraa added, "eassyserve has partnered with many established brands like Saffron Stays Villas, Porter, Vehicle Care, Thyrocare, Healthians, HiCare, Jawed Habib, Magic looks, Kenko Health, Euroclean Laundry, Vijay Home Services, mFine, Garage Uncle, Slick Weddings, Divinvite to name a few, and conversations are on with many others for onboarding them. So, for customers, eassyserve becomes their one-stop shop for all service needs. Customers can book services through the eassyserve app and the eassyserve website too."

eassyserve also has tie-ups with HDFC Bank, SBI Cards, ICICI Bank and YES Bank and Special Offers for Card Holders of These Banks.

eassyserve is the world's first digital marketplace that offers customers the choice of branded service professionals, eassyserve service professionals & local service professionals and the convenience to book any service on one single app.

Customers can filter from price, ratings, reviews, availability, geography and can book services up to 30 days in advance. On eassyserve, service professionals can register and sell their services, at their prices, at their preferred timings and at their preferred locations.

The eassyserve app is available on both Apple & Android Play Stores. Just search for eassyserve and you can also log on to www.eassyserve.com.

