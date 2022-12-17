Eco-Friendly Crypto Big Eyes Coin is the Next Big Crypto to Explode now that IMPT Has finished its Presale

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI/ATK): Eco-conscious actions have become paramount, especially in the blockchain industry. Crypto protocols are making the switch from Proof-of-work to proof-of-stake to reduce their carbon footprint and also contribute their quota with eco-friendly targeted actions.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a token that took the world by storm when it first began its presale, and it has started its contribution to environmental protection by donating 5% of tokens to a charity wallet to be donated to ocean-saving charities.

IMPT is another new token that recently announced its mission of launching an impactful carbon offset program, garnering the attention of brands on a global scale. IMPT did have a successful presale, but right now, all eyes are on Big Eyes Coin (BIG), as it seems like the next crypto to explode on the market due to its popularity, utilities and rewards that it has to offer this could be the new crypto that has a lot to give.

Keep The Fishes Safe With Big Eyes Coin (BIG)The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) project, in addition to being a wealth-generating platform dominating the DeFi space, is also hungry for change. The BIG mascot tells its story of being lost in the sea and making friends with aquatic animals, and through all of this discovery, the cat finds its purpose.

The community aims to protect an essential part of the world's ecosystem. While Big Eyes Coin (BIG) wins the world over with its cuteness and bear-market surviving utilities, it also considers the charity that generates popularity for the project and health for the world.

Will Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Make a Difference?Having a solid team of "cats" who never get tired of building and upgrading an ecosystem that self-propagates is Big Eyes Coin's (BIG) superpower. The team, which includes its community, has raised over $11.81 million through its presales stages, and the new platform is set to break records.

BIG is branded as a community token with tax-free shopping, allowing users to send and receive tokens without having to pay a fee. And when they do, it is for Auto Burn functions, LP Acquisition, and the marketing wallet, all of which come back to users' revenue and growth of the platform.

Transparency is vital for Big Eyes Coin (BIG), and as such, the charity wallet, where 5% of its total tokens go is visible to everyone on the blockchain.

IMPT (IMPT) For A Green Ecosystem The mission of IMPT is to provide simple, cost-effective, and accessible mechanisms to help every member of society combat climate change and invest in the planet.

The platform aims to assist every individual and organization in making an impact while becoming carbon-neutral or carbon-negative through its token.

Through IMPT (IMPT), companies can acquire carbon credits, a mechanism that reduces greenhouse gas emissions. The platform has an online widget that allows brands to buy the mechanism easily and get a sales margin in IMPT tokens. It will also utilize blockchain technology for transparent and secure records, making companies accountable for their carbon emissions and consequent footprints.

While the importance of profit is undeniable, crypto platforms being involved in protecting the ecosystem is also crucial. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has taken a big step in that direction, and it is expected that other current and coming projects will take up the initiative.

In addition, the team behind Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has announced that they are doing a bonus tokens giveaway, to benefit from the giveaway, use the code: Ocean656 when purchasing BIG tokens.

