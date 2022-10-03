New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Monday said it has carried out a search operation and freezed account balance of Rs 5.59 crore of Aamir Khan and its accomplices in a fraud involving mobile gaming application E-nuggets.

The ED has taken the action under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Also Read | Google Pixel Watch Listed on Amazon With Its Pricing: Report.

The instant case was registered on the basis of FIR dated 15.02.2021 filed under various sections of IPC by Park Street Police Station, Kolkata Police, against Aamir Khan & others, based on complaint filed by Federal Bank authorities, in the court of Learned Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Calcutta, the ED said in a statement.

Aamir Khan, S/o Nesar Ahmed Khan launched a mobile gaming application namely E-Nuggets, which was designed for the purpose of defrauding public. Further, after collecting sizeable amount from the public, all of the sudden, the withdrawal from the said App, was stopped, on one pretext or the other. Thereafter, all data including profile information was wiped off from the said App servers, the ED SAID.

Also Read | Is Spotting Neelkanth Bird on Dussehra Auspicious? Learn All About the Indian Roller and Its Significance in Indian Mythology.

It was revealed during the investigation that multiple accounts (more than 300) were used to launder the money. On the basis of information available, the amount of Rs 5.59 crore lying in balance in the said related bank accounts has been freezed, the enforcement agency said.

Earlier during the search operation conducted against said Amir Khan: Rs 17.32 crore cash was found and seized from the residential premises; 85.91870554 Bitcoins equivalent to USD 1674255.7 (equivalent to Rs 13.56 crore approx. as per market exchange rate) found in balance in Binance Exchange was freezed; cryptocurrencies [WRX (utility token of WazirX) and USDT (Tether)] equivalent to Rs 47.64 Lakhs was freezed in "Wazir X Accounts".

During investigations conducted under PMLA so far, an amount of Rs 36.96 crore has been seized/ freezed in total in this case. Further investigation is under progress, the ED said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)