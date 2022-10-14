Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): 16 top-ranked universities from the UK, Canada and Australia will be attending the event. University representatives are available for students to discuss study from January 2023. Advice will include eligibility for their course, study level and post-study career opportunities.

In addition, students can seek complete support from the Edvoy team for their study abroad queries and processes. Edvoy student counseling advises on documentation and essays, scholarships, application waivers, visa processing, finance and part-time job options.

Also Read | Aapsi Manmutaav Ko Bhulaakar, Ek Doosre Ke Saath Yun Khade Hai Manmeet Aur Raj. Kya Inke … – Latest Tweet by ColorsTV.

Link for students to register for the event: https://edvoy.com/lp/kerala-global-education-fair/?utm_source=Referral&utm_campaign=Offline-Campaigns

The locations for the events are:Ernakulam - Oct 15, 11am to 5pmVenue: Taj Gateway Marine Drive

Also Read | UP: Dress Code Issued For Government School Teachers in Muzaffarnagar; Jeans and T-Shirts Banned.

Kottayam - Oct 16, 11am to 5pmVenue: Windsor Palace

The universities attending are:

UK universities:

1. Abertay University2. Bucks New University3. Cardiff Metropolitan university4. Coventry university5. De Montfort University6. Manchester Metropolitan university7. Ulster University8. University of Brighton9. University of Essex10. University of Law11. University of Bath

Canada Universities:

1.University of Canada West (only Ernakulam)2. Cape Breton University3. Trent University4. Crandall University5. Old's College Canada6. Lasalle College

USA Universities:

1. INTO

Australia:

1. Australian Technical and Management College

Sadiq Basha, CEO and Founder, Edvoy"Edvoy thrives on supporting students in their learning abroad ambitions, getting the best education so they can achieve their career goals. What better way to start that journey than by bringing the universities to them, so they can meet and ask questions with university representatives face-to-face. It's testimony to our strong relationships with our university partners that we have so many attend, and their enthusiasm to enroll international students."

Dr Sally Clift, Associate Dean, Faculty of Engineering & Design, University of Bath 'We love working with Edvoy.'

Raghev Somani, Student Recruitment Advisor, University of East London'With Edvoy, you are no longer walking alone to achieve your career goals'

Edvoy is a one-stop digital platform that supports overseas applicants in their entire study-abroad journey. Borne from the success of IEC Abroad, we have been providing excellence in global education support since 2007. IEC Abroad serviced thousands of students worldwide with tailored advice to help them realise their academic ambitions; Edvoy continues this legacy, digitally. Headquartered in Manchester, UK and with a presence globally. Our team is 300+ strong.

Our MissionWe want to simplify the world of education through technology. We're empowering students to make more informed decisions as they forge their educational paths.

Our VisionWe believe everyone has the right to an education. Our technology connects prospective students and education providers through impartial advice. Through innovation, we will make education global.

Contact details:Syed Humam Ali humam@edvoy.com(+91) 9560209970

Kate Pickering kate.p@edvoy.com+44 (0)161 233 4295

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)