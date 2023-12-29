New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): India's eight core industries continued to grow, but at the slowest pace since May this year, official data showed.

The index of eight core industries rose 7.8 per cent in November, as against 12 per cent in the preceding month of October, according to Ministry of Commerce and Industry data released on Friday.

The production of coal, electricity, fertilisers, natural gas, refinery products and steel recorded positive growth in November 2023.

The Index measures the combined and individual performance of the production of eight core industries -- cement, coal, crude oil, electricity, fertilizers, natural gas, refinery products and steel. The eight core industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

The final growth rate of the Index of Eight Core Industries for August 2023 is revised to 13.4 per cent. The cumulative growth rate of ICI from April to November 2023-24 is 8.6 per cent (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. (ANI)

