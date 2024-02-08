PNN

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 8: Nestled on the edge of metropolitan allure and suburban tranquility, Imperia Dreamville by Mirage beckons its residents to a realm where the essence of home transcends the ordinary. Beyond being a mere abode, Dreamville is a testament to dreams meticulously crafted into an eternal reality. Imperia Structures Ltd, resonating with this sentiment, proudly unveils its latest residential masterpiece located at Sports City, Yamuna Expressway near Jewar International Airport.

Also Read | Growth Summit 2024: YES BANK Collaborates With CNBC-TV18 and Max Life Insurance To Launch Growth Summit Series To Propel India Towards USD 10 Trillion Economy Target.

Your Opulent Sanctuary

Lavish 3 BHK lake view apartments designed with meticulous precision, each residence boasts a three-side facade, gracefully placed within a luxurious five-acre sanctuary, part of the expansive 2500-acre Sports City in Greater Noida. As you step into your abode, contemporary living takes on a new meaning, seamlessly blending upscale lifestyle features with moments of serenity.

Also Read | Will Neymar Jr. Play Tonight in Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Final? Here's the Possibility of Neymar Featuring in Starting XI.

A mere whisper away, a panorama of marvels unfolds -- the prestigious F1 race track, an internationally acclaimed cricket stadium, an exquisite golf course, and a state-of-the-art hockey stadium. This spectacle harmoniously integrates with Greater Noida's visionary infrastructure, connected to the world through the lifelines of North India: The Yamuna Expressway, Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) Expressway, and Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway.

Luxury Redefined

Imperia Dreamville is more than just a residential project; it's an architectural marvel that elevates the perception of space. The 3 BHK apartments are well-ventilated, bathed in abundant natural light, and feature a vaastu-friendly design. A green view balcony offers a connection with nature, providing a tranquil escape within the confines of your home. Additionally, on-call services for laundry, food, grocery, and healthcare ensure unparalleled convenience.

World-class Amenities at Your Fingertips

Step into a world where every amenity is a work of art. Imperia Dreamville offers an adjoining 15.7km boulevard, a well-equipped gym with steam, a sauna and jacuzzi, a restaurant, an infinity-edged pool, and a dedicated kids' pool. Sports enthusiasts can revel in tennis, basketball, badminton courts, a tot-lot, and a snooker room. Serenity awaits in the form of a jogging track, elder's corner, musical fountain, and amphitheater. Immerse yourself in the beauty of the texture garden, garden of colors, and garden of fragrance.

The project also includes a party lawn, club/banquet, mini-market, and a serene lake view. Eco-friendly design elements like pedestrian paths and cycle tracks coexist with features such as fire suppression systems, multi-tier security, ample parking space, an in-house sewage treatment plant, an ATM facility, separate drop-off areas for each tower, access control to the entry/exit gate, rainwater harvesting system, high-speed elevators, and a pollution-free environment. The entire sector is scientifically planned, ensuring a harmonious and aesthetic layout.

Adrenaline Rushed Entertainment

Beyond the exquisite residences and world-class amenities, Imperia Dreamville embraces the thrill-seeker within you. The Buddh International Circuit Formula 1 Racing Track, Asia's Largest International Cricket Stadium, International Hockey Stadium, 18-hole Golf Course, go-karting tracks, and a sports center comprising a golf course and equestrian facilities redefine entertainment within your reach.

Imperia Dreamville epitomizes the art of living, offering residents not just a home but an immersive experience. From luxurious residences and world-class amenities to seamless connectivity and unprecedented growth, Dreamville is the canvas where dreams unfold and the future comes to life.

Imperia Structures Ltd

For best offers,

Contact: - 8010606060

W. https://imperiastructures.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)