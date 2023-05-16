New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI/PNN): The Embassy of Georgia to India is delighted to announce the opening of the e-Visa facility, allowing Indian nationals to apply for their visa quickly and conveniently. This streamlined process is designed to enhance our bilateral ties and make Georgia more accessible to Indian travellers.

Georgia offers a unique blend of culture, heritage, adventure, and hospitality to its visitors. From the majestic Caucasus Mountains to the Black Sea Coast, the country is a paradise for nature lovers and adventure seekers. The country is also known for its hospitality and cuisine, making it an ideal holiday destination for Indian travellers.

The e-Visa facility allows applicants to fill an online form and upload the necessary documents, which will then be securely verified by the Embassy of Georgia. All applications will be processed within five business days of submission.

The Embassy of Georgia to India encourages Indian travellers to explore the country and experience its rich culture, stunning landscapes, and warm hospitality. To apply for an e-Visa, visit: https://www.evisa.gov.ge/GeoVisa/en/VisaApp

Contact:

Embassy of Georgia to the Republic of India(+91) 11 4949 6000; (+91) 11 4050 1424

169 Jor Bagh, New Delhi - 110003

Hotline: +91 92 0548 8477

Embassy of Georgia to the Republic of India

