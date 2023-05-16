Mumbai, May 16: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday, May 15 released the exam city slip for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2023 examination. Candidates who will be appearing for the CUET UG 2023 examination can visit the official website of CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in to check and download the exam city slip.

Candidates must note that the CUET UG 2023 exam city slip contains only the about the examination city allotted to them. It is not the admit card for the CUET UG 2023 exam. The NTA will soon release the admit card for the CUET UG 2023 examination. This year, the CUET UG 2023 examination will be held from May 21 to May 31. HBSE 10th Result 2023 Out at bseh.org.in; Haryana Board Declares Class 10 Board Exam Results, Know Steps To Check Score.

Steps To Download CUET UG 2023 Exam City Slip:

Visit the official website of CUET UG 2023 at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Next, click on the "CUET UG exam city intimation slip" link on the homepage

Following this, enter using your application number and date of birth

Your CUET 2023 exam city slip will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

In an official notification, the NTA said that admit cards will be issued three days before each paper. A total of 14,99,778 candidates will be appearing for the CUET UG 2023 examination, which is 41 percent more than last year. Candidates appearing for the CUET UG 2023 exam can refer to the exam city slip in order to plan their travel arrangements. BSE Odisha Results 2023 Date: Matric Exam Result to Be Declared on This Date, Check Details.

The CUET UG 2023 exam is a national-level exam conducted by the National Testing Agency to secure admission to undergraduate courses at central universities and other participating institutions. For more details and any queries, candidates can also contact the NTA helpline numbers at 011-40759000 and 011 – 69227700 or keep checking the official website of CUET.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2023 06:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).