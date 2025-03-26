SMPL

Isle of Man [UK], March 26: Emirates Draw, operated by Tycheros (Isle of Man) Limited, has officially announced its first-ever AED 100 million ($27 million) top-tier prize winner in the MEGA7 game - the largest individual win in the platform's history. The monumental achievement occurred on Sunday, March 16, 2025, and represents a key milestone in the game's growing global appeal over the past three years.

One fortunate participant successfully matched all seven numbers, becoming the first to claim the AED 100 million grand prize and setting a record for Emirates Draw's highest individual payout.

"This is a truly historic moment and a global celebration for Emirates Draw and our communities. Congratulations to our top-tier prize winner and all our recent participants. Creating meaningful impact in people's lives has been our mission from the beginning, and this incredible win stands as a reflection of that vision. We always believed someone would claim the AED 100 million prize - and now it has happened," said Paul Chader, Head of Commercial at Tycheros.

"We're confident this is just the beginning of many more life-changing moments to come. Emirates Draw remains committed to offering players worldwide exciting experiences rooted in responsible play and transparency."

Details about the prize recipient will be shared following a thorough verification process, which may take some additional time due to the scale of the win.

A New Chapter Begins: Will You Be Next?

With the AED 100 million prize now claimed, a new cycle begins! Emirates Draw continues to offer players across the globe hourly and weekly opportunities to unlock extraordinary rewards. Don't miss the upcoming draw on Sunday, March 30 -- results will be announced at 5 PM GMT.

How to Participate

Anyone aged 18 or above, from anywhere in the world, can join the weekly MEGA7 experience by:

- Registering at emiratesdraw.com or through the mobile app

- Selecting a seven-digit number or using the auto-pick option

- Choosing to participate in up to five future draws for increased chances.

Two Ways to Win Every Week

Every entry provides access to two exciting prize opportunities:

- Raffle Draw: Guaranteed weekly prizes totaling AED 107,000.

- Main Draw: Stand a chance to win substantial rewards by matching all seven numbers.

Secure your entries early and stay tuned for more thrilling announcements. For queries, email us at customersupport@emiratesdraw.com or visit emiratesdraw.com. Stay connected with us on social media @emiratesdraw.

